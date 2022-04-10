Post controversy, Rishi Sunak’s wife to pay all taxes in UK

PTI

London, April 9

Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, has announced that she will pay UK taxes on all her income, including from India, to avoid the issue being a “distraction” for her husband — Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The entrepreneur has been at the centre of days of headlines after it emerged that her non-domiciled status meant she was not legally bound to pay taxes on her overseas income in the UK. Murty owns around 0.9 per cent of Infosys stake and therefore receives millions in dividends from the Indian software services major.

“My decision to pay UK tax on all my worldwide income will not change the fact that India remains the country of my birth, citizenship, parents’ home and place of domicile. But I love the UK too,” Akshata said in a Twitter statement on Saturday.

“I have invested in British businesses and supported British causes. My daughters are British. They are growing up in the UK. I am so proud to be here,” she said. Describing the UK as a “wonderful country”, Murty — who has been based in Britain for nine years — noted that since arriving she has been made to feel more welcome than she ever could have imagined, in both London and Sunak’s constituency home in North Yorkshire. —