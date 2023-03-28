Post protests, Israeli PM halts ‘contentious’ judicial overhaul

PTI

Jerusalem, March 27

Embattled Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that he would temporarily freeze his controversial judicial overhaul plans to seek a compromise following unprecedented demonstrations and a general strike that paralysed the Jewish nation.

Netanyahu said he had ordered “the timeout” on the legislation until after the Knesset (Parliament) recess in order to give a “real” opportunity for “real” dialogue. “One thing I am not willing to accept — there are a minority of extremists that are willing to tear our country to shreds... escorting us to civil war and calling for refusal of army service, which is a terrible crime,” the Israeli PM said, asserting that most of his coalition members backed the “reforms” and he could have done it if he wished so.

President Isaac Herzog said: “Stopping the legislation is the right thing. This is the time to begin a sincere, serious and responsible dialogue that will urgently calm the waters and lower the flames. I call on everyone to act responsibly. Protests and demonstrations, on whichever side, yes. Violence — absolutely not. We must remain one people and one state — Jewish and democratic.”

“For the sake of our unity and for the sake of our children’s future, we must start talking, here and now. The President’s residence, the people’s home, is a space for dialogue and the formation of as broad agreements as possible, with the aim of extracting our beloved State of Israel from the deep crisis that we are in,” Herzog added.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu urged protesters “to behave responsibly and refrain from violence” as Israelis from all over the country descended on Jerusalem and workers from a range of sectors joined a protest movement against the government’s contentious plan.

Netanyahu’s appeal came hours after Herzog appealed to him to immediately halt his controversial judicial overhaul, warning that the move had put the country’s security, economy and society under threat. Netanyahu had sacked Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for opposing his judicial reforms, sparking widespread protests.