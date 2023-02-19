Post TTP attack, Karachi police station cleared of terrorists

Karachi, February 18
The office of the Karachi police chief, which came under an audacious attack from heavily-armed Pakistani Taliban terrorists, has been cleared, officials said on Saturday while confirming that three attackers and as many security personnel lost their lives.
“They had definitely come prepared for a long standoff as food packages have also been found in their bags and at same time the attack is apparently a message that we are close,” he said.
In an hours-long operation, police commandos and paramilitary soldiers cleared the Karachi Police Office (KPO) of terrorists, who stormed the five-storey building in the country’s most populous city on Friday evening.
A senior police official, who was part of the team leading the operation, told the Dawn newspaper that there were three attackers who arrived at the KPO in a white car. One of the attackers blew himself up on the building’s fourth floor while two others were shot dead on the roof.
“I can so far confirm that the Karachi Police Office (KPO) building has been cleared. Three terrorists have been neutralised,” Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab tweeted.
According to the official figures released by Wahab, three terrorists were killed and four others, including two police constables, a rangers soldier, were also killed in the intense gun fight that took place for nearly three hours. — PTI
Attackers neutralised
- Officials confirmed that three attackers and as many security personnel lost their lives in the attack
- Around 19 persons, mostly police and rangers personnel were also injured
- One attacker blew himself up on the building’s fourth floor and two were shot down during the attack
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Preparing Delhi Budget': Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in excise policy case
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was summoned for questioning on ...
US Secretary of State Blinken warns China against helping Russia, condemns its spy balloon
Holds talks with Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidel...
Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing
No emergency was declared by pilot, says source
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani terms abduction, murder of 2 men by cow vigilantes ‘barbaric’ and ‘uncivilised’
Charred bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found inside a burnt...