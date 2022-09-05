 Powerful quake of 6.8-magnitude kills over 30 in China, leaves trail of destruction : The Tribune India

Powerful quake of 6.8-magnitude kills over 30 in China, leaves trail of destruction

Infrastructure, including water, electricity, transportation and telecommunication services damaged

Powerful quake of 6.8-magnitude kills over 30 in China, leaves trail of destruction

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, children evacuate to a playground at a kindergarten in Shimian County of Yaan City, southwestern Chinas Sichuan Province, on Monday. AP/PTI

PTI

Beijing/Chengdu, September 5

Over 30 people were killed and several others injured on Monday when a powerful earthquake of 6.8-magnitude jolted Luding County in China's southwest Sichuan province, whose population is already reeling under a rising number of COVID-19 cases and an unprecedented drought.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 12:25 pm local time, was monitored at 29.59 degrees north latitude and 102.08 degrees east longitude at a depth of 16-km, China Earthquake Networks Centre was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The epicentre is 39-km away from the county seat of Luding and there are several villages within the 5-km range around the epicentre.

Official media reports quoted local officials as saying that more than 30 people were killed and over 30 others injured. Casualties were expected to go up as rescue teams fanned out into the affected areas.

Most people of the over 21-million strong population of Chengdu spent most part of the day outside their homes as aftershocks continued to shake the area.

Infrastructure, including water, electricity, transportation and telecommunication services was also damaged.

"Heartfelt condolences to lives lost in the devastating earthquake in Sichuan on September 5 and prayers for the early recovery of the injured," the Indian Embassy here tweeted.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out rescue efforts to minimize casualties stressing that saving lives should be taken as the primary task.

Xi stressed strengthening quake monitoring, guarding against secondary disasters and properly accommodating those affected.

While calling for utmost efforts to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, Xi asked the Ministry of Emergency Management and other departments to send teams to Sichuan to guide the relief work and ordered the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force to actively assist local disaster relief efforts.

Premier Li Keqiang also urged swift evaluation of the situation, as well as all-out rescue and medical treatment efforts.

The Red Cross Society of China initiated a Level-III emergency response following the earthquake, with the first batch of relief materials consisting of 320 tents, 2,200 relief packages, 1,200 quilts and 300 folding beds dispatched to the affected area.

The society has also sent a working group there to help with the relief and rescue work.

Sichuan province has activated the second-highest level of emergency response for the earthquake and more rescue forces are rushing to the epicentre area.

The tremor was felt in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, which is 226-km away from the epicentre. Photos and videos posted on Chinese social media showed buildings shaking in Chengdu. Details of the damage are awaited.

Sichuan province is located adjacent to Tibet. The Tibetan plateau is known to be prone to heavy earthquakes as it sits right over the place where the tectonic Eurasian and Indian plates meet, often colliding with huge force.

More than 69,000 people were killed when an 8.2 quake struck the province in 2008 and a magnitude 7 quake claimed 200 lives in 2013.

Monday's quake struck as the province is grappling with the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Chengdu was under a snap lockdown due to a growing number of cases. Residents were told to stay home, with one person per household allowed out each day to buy necessities. Daily nucleic acid tests were also mandated until Wednesday, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

More than 1,000 cases have been reported since mid-August in Chengdu alone, a southwestern transport hub of 21 million people. Sichuan reported 105 new symptomatic cases on Monday and another 80 asymptomatic infections.

The province is also reeling under unprecedented drought and heatwaves persisted over vast swathes of China, with farmlands left dry after a month of no rainfall and little to no irrigation equipment available to farmers.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seat belt, Mercedes covered 20 km in just 9 minutes: Police

2
Punjab

7th Pay Commission for lecturers to be implemented, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Nation

3,000 CISF posts at airports abolished

4
Trending

Pakistan Twitter accounts call Arshdeep Singh a 'Khalistani', edit his Wikipedia page over dropped catch; Punjab govt comes in his support

5
World

Stabbings in Canada leave 10 dead, 15 injured; 2 suspects identified

6
Punjab

Nihangs, Beas dera followers clash in Beas, 12 hurt

7
Punjab

25,000 contractual employees in Punjab to be regularised

8
Chandigarh

Joyride crashes at Mohali fair, 10 hurt

9
Chandigarh

Punjab AIG’s son booked by Chandigarh police for carrying pistol, cartridges

10
Nation

Sisodia demands judicial inquiry in CBI officer's death after agency refutes his allegations

Don't Miss

View All
Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Top News

Govt decides to rename Delhi’s Rajpath as ‘Kartavyapath’, say sources

Delhi's Rajpath to be renamed as 'Kartavya Path'

NDMC convenes special meeting on Sept 7 to drop the colonial...

Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak in Conservative Party leadership race to become new British PM

Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak in Conservative Party leadership race to become new British PM

She is the third female Prime Minister in Britain, after Mar...

Sisodia says CBI officer committed suicide due to pressure to frame him; agency refutes charge

Sisodia says CBI officer committed suicide due to pressure to frame him; agency refutes charge

Sisodia's accusation came as BJP released a ‘sting operation...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, discusses current political situation

Mission 2024: Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi; trying to bring Oppn parties together

The JD(U) leader is being talked about in political circles ...

Rain havoc in Bengaluru, brings IT hub to its knees

Rain havoc in Bengaluru brings IT hub to its knees

Besides traffic jams, non-availability of public transport l...


Cities

View All

4 ASIs among 10 booked after prisoner escapes from hospital

Amritsar: 4 ASIs among 10 booked after prisoner escapes from hospital

Nothing concrete for welfare of people in AAP regime: Bikram Majithia

New synthetic track at GNDU to clear hurdles for hockey players

Amritsar likely to be venue for G20 summit

Church desecration: NCM intervenes to defuse tension in Punjab

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Mohali joyride collapse: Fair organiser booked for negligence, endangering lives

Mohali joyride collapse: Fair organiser booked for negligence, endangering lives

Most inmates of Burail Jail below 30 years of age: Report

Joyride crashes at Mohali fair, 10 hurt

Two Jan Aushadhi centres set to reopen at Chandigarh's GMCH, GMSH

Panchkula market fire: Confusion prevails over actual beneficiaries

Delhi LG sends legal notice to AAP leaders over allegations of scam during his tenure as KVIC chairman

Delhi LG sends legal notice to AAP leaders over allegations of scam during his tenure as KVIC chairman

Union govt sanctions CISF security cover to RSS’ Delhi offices

Sisodia says CBI officer committed suicide due to pressure to frame him; agency refutes charge

BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa files police complaint against Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair over Arshdeep tweet

Delhi’s liquor scam probe: CBI quizzes Sunny Marwah after his father caught on ‘sting tape’

AAP gets a shot in the arm; Jalandhar Cong councillors join party ahead of local bodies poll

AAP gets a shot in the arm; Jalandhar Cong councillors join party ahead of local bodies poll

Phagwara: Sugarcane growers lift dharna after minister’s assurance

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

These teachers show ‘where there’s a will there’s a way’

Ludhiana MC all set to construct first street vending zone

Ludhiana MC all set to construct first street vending zone

National highways in Ludhiana district most fatal, overspeeding claimed max lives

Ludhiana: Three crushed under train

Student collapses at 'Punjab Khed Mela', dies later

Three nabbed with drugs in Ludhiana

Teacher’s Day: 8 from district to be feted today

Teacher’s day: 8 from district to be feted today

Patiala: 700 participate in Yadavindra Public School race