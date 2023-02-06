Prachanda denies Lamichhane Home Minister post, RSP pulls out of govt

Kathmandu, February 5
The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) on Sunday decided to withdraw from Nepal’s ruling coalition after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda refused to reinstate the party’s chairman Rabi Lamichhane as the home minister after he recently re-acquired his citizenship.
RSP’s decision to withdraw from the coalition government does not alter Prachanda’s political fortunes. That’s because even though the RSP has decided to recall their ministers, they will continue to support this government, the Post report added.
The decision was taken after a joint meeting of RSP’s central members and lawmakers. Lamichhane, 48, was elected from Chitwan-2 constituency during the elections held in November last year.
As per reports, he subsequently lost the status of a lawmaker following a verdict by Nepal’s supreme court, which stated that the citizenship certificate he produced to contest the election was invalid.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...