Prachanda sworn in as Nepal PM

Kathmandu, December 26
Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda) was on Monday sworn in as PM of Nepal for the third time, a day after President Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed him as Premier. The 68-year-old former guerrilla leader submitted a letter to the President showing the support of 169 in the 275-member House of Representatives.
Rabi Lamichhane, a former TV anchor whose newly launched party won a surprisingly huge mandate in the November 20 elections, on Monday joined Nepal’s new government as the Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.
