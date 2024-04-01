Pre-election survey indicates even UK PM Rishi Sunak’s seat at risk

PTI

London, March 31

A new pre-poll survey conducted by a civil society campaign organisation indicates that the governing Conservative Party is in for a major drubbing in the general election expected later this year, with even British PM Rishi Sunak’s seat in North Yorkshire hanging in the balance.

The 15,029-person poll conducted by Survation on behalf of the Best for Britain puts the Opposition Labour Party on 45 per cent of the vote share with a 19-point lead over the Conservatives, up three points from the group’s previous poll at the end of last year.

“The Sunday Times” analysis of the major seat-by-seat survey claims Tory prospects have hit a record low, which means they are on track to their worst election result, winning fewer than 100 seats.

“Our forecast shows if the elections were held tomorrow, Sunak’s Conservatives would lose 250 MPs across the country and the Labour Party would win with 468 seats,” claims the Best for Britain analysis.

“The extent of the damage to the Conservative Party doesn’t stop there. PM Rishi Sunak’s seat of Richmond and Northallerton becomes hyper-marginal, with the Labour Party just 2.4 per cent behind him,” it adds.

