 Pregnant women struggle to find care after Pakistan’s floods : The Tribune India

Pregnant women struggle to find care after Pakistan’s floods

At least 6.1 lakh women are pregnant in flood-affected areas

Pregnant women struggle to find care after Pakistan’s floods

Photo for representation only. PTI file



AP

Rajanpur, October 17

The first five months of Shakeela Bibi's pregnancy were smooth. She picked out a name, Uthman, made him clothes and furniture. She had regular checkups at home and access to medicine. Then an ultrasound revealed the baby was upside down. The doctor told Bibi to take extra care and rest.

And then came this summer's massive floods. Bibi's home in the southern Pakistani city of Rajanpur was inundated.

When she spoke to The Associated Press last month, she was living in a camp for displaced families. With her due date approaching, she was afraid over the possibility of a breech birth with almost no health care accessible.

“What happens if my health deteriorates suddenly?” Shakeela said. She has a blood deficiency and sometimes low blood pressure, but she said she can't have a proper diet in the camp. “I've been in a camp for two months, sleeping on the ground, and this is making my situation worse.”        

Pregnant women are struggling to get care after Pakistan's unprecedented flooding, which inundated a third of the country at its height and drove millions from their homes.

There are at least 6.1 lakh pregnant women in flood-affected areas, according to the Population Council, a US-based reproductive health organisation.

Many live in tent camps for the displaced, or try to make it on their own with their families in flood-wrecked villages and towns.

Women have lost access to health services after more than 1,500 health facilities and large stretches of roads were destroyed. More than 1.3 lakh pregnant women need urgent care, with some 2,000 a day giving birth mostly in unsafe conditions, according to the United Nations.

Experts fear an increase in infant mortality or health complications for mothers or children in a country that already has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in Asia.

They also warn of dangerous, long-term repercussions for women, such as an increase in child marriage and unwanted pregnancies because of the disruptions in the lives and livelihoods of families.

Rasheed Ahmed, a humanitarian analyst at the UN Population Fund, said the health system was already poor before, and he warned now of “death, disability, and disease” if the health of pregnant women is ignored.

Perveen Bibi, an 18-year-old who is five months pregnant and not related to Shakeela, said the lack of health facilities in the camp forced her to travel to a private clinic and pay for an ultrasound and checkup.

In the camps, families of five, seven or more eat, sleep, and spend their days and nights in one tent, sometimes with just one bed between them.

Most sleep on floor mats. Some survivors only have the clothes they fled in and rely on donations.

Outdoor taps are used for washing clothes, washing dishes, and bathing. The pregnant women said there were shortages of clean water and soap. They were scared of infections because of open defecation at the camps. A bathroom was set up, but it has no roof and tents surround it.

Amid the devastation, organisations and individuals are doing what they can — the UNFPA is delivering supplies for new-born babies and safe delivery kits across four flood-hit provinces.

Ahmed from the UNFPA says pregnant women have different needs than the rest of the displaced population, needs that aren't being met by state efforts.

The health crisis triggered by the flooding will reverberate among women because it will take long to rebuild health facilities and restore family planning, according to Saima Bashir from the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics.

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment

A war Russia set to win

2
Entertainment

Vaishali Takkar of 'Sasural Simar Ka' hangs herself in Indore home

3
Haryana

Indian, Nigerian students clash at Gurugram private university campus; foreigners seek embassy’s intervention

4
Trending

Tina Dabi's ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan posts new picture with wife, fans curious if it's from his honeymoon

5
Punjab

Punjab's AAP government presents report card of its 7 months performance, says took historic decisions

6
Punjab

India's biggest bio-energy plant begins ops tomorrow in Punjab's Lehragaga

7
Nation

Battle of videos: BJP puts out animation video of Rahul Gandhi, Congress pays back in same coin

8
Nation

Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express passengers robbed at gunpoint near Patna

9
Entertainment

After Kanye West comments on her weight, Lizzo addresses it with video clip

10
World

‘No serious guys till your 30s’: US President Joe Biden’s gesture, unsought advice to young girl over dating divides internet

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

CBI to grill Sisodia today, Section 144 imposed outside his Delhi house

Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning

Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...

Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Voting begins in Kharge vs Tharoor contest

Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president

Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...

Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee

Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee

Said will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed t...

PM Modi, AAP leaders wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today

PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN

PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN

With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...


Cities

View All

Snatchers’ gang busted, 3 held

Snatchers' gang busted in Amritsar, 3 held

2 rival groups clash over old enmity in Majitha subdivision; shots fired

Pingalwara signs MoU with university for free education to kids with special needs

Excise Dept seizes 245-litre alcohol in Tarn Taran village

Finally, police book 5 for attacking Tarn Taran woman

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

PU POLLS: Campaigning ends, groups step up last-ditch efforts to woo students

PU polls: Campaigning ends, groups step up last-ditch efforts to woo students

PU polls: Visually challenged students stage protest

PU polls: Vicky Middukhera still a poster boy for SOI

Year on, Mullanpur gets contaminated water supply

Chandigarh MC frees Rs 10-crore land from encroachers

Protesting AAP workers detained near CBI HQ as Sisodia questioning underway

Protesting AAP workers detained near CBI HQ as Sisodia questioning underway

Man attacks Delhi women panel chief Swati Maliwal's house, apprehended

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi’s air quality dips to ‘poor’ category

Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Sukhpal Khaira slam Arvind Kejriwal for comparing Sisodia, Jain with Bhagat Singh

Inmate dies under mysterious circumstances, kin cry foul

Jalandhar: Jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances, kin cry foul

Stubble-burning leads to accident in Shahkot, two killed

Jalandhar: Peddler held with heroin, cellphones

Officials crack down on food adulteration in Jalandhar

Kapurthala leads in paddy lifting & payment

Rail under-bridge on Jassian Road not feasible: Railways

Rail under-bridge on Jassian Road not feasible: Railways

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Illegal pistol seized from dismissed policeman who conducted recce

Miscreants attack family, damage cars in Ludhiana

Five nabbed with heroin, intoxicants in Ludhiana

Central Jail inculcating sportsmanship in inmates

80 kg of sweets destroyed in Patiala

80 kg of sweets destroyed in Patiala

Patiala: 'Extra duties' affect routine work of health officials

200-kg polythene bags confiscated in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib: Woman, kids hurt in acid attack