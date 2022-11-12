 President Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations : The Tribune India

President Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations

US President said the 10-country bloc is 'at the heart of my administration's Indo-Pacific strategy'

President Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations

US President Joe Biden attends the ASEAN-US summit during the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday. Reuters



AP

 Phnom Pehn, November 12

President Joe Biden promised on Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that “we're going to build a better future that we all want to see” in the region where US rival China is also working to expand its influence.

Citing the three Association of Southeast Asian Nations summits he's participated in as president, Biden said the 10-country bloc is “at the heart of my administration's Indo-Pacific strategy” and promised to collaborate to build a region that is “free and open, stable and prosperous, resilient and secure.” “I look forward to continuing our work together with ASEAN and with each one of you to deepen peace and prosperity throughout the region to resolve challenges from the South China Sea to Myanmar and to find innovative solutions to shared challenges," Biden said, citing climate and health security among areas of collaboration.

Biden's efforts at this year's ASEAN summit are meant to lay the groundwork for his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping — the first face-to-face encounter of Biden's presidency with a leader whose nation the US now considers its most potent economic and military rival.

Biden and Xi will meet on Monday at the Group of 20 summit that brings together leaders from the world's largest economies, which is held this year in Indonesia on the island of Bali.

Traveling to Phnom Penh earlier Saturday, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden will raise issues such as freedom of navigation and illegal and unregulated fishing by China with the ASEAN leaders — aimed at demonstrating US assertiveness against Beijing.

Freedom of navigation refers to a dispute involving the South China Sea, where the United States says it can sail and fly wherever international law allows and China believes such missions are destabilizing. Sullivan said the US has a key role to play as a stabilizing force in the region and in prevention of any one nation from engaging in “sustained intimidation and coercion that would be fundamentally adverse to the nations of ASEAN and other countries.” “There's a real demand signal for that,” Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday. Referring to the People's Republic of China, Sullivan continued: “I think the PRC may not love that fact, but they certainly acknowledge it and understand it.”           One new initiative related to those efforts that Biden will discuss Saturday focuses on maritime awareness, specifically using radio frequencies from commercial satellites to better track dark shipping and illegal fishing, Sullivan said.

Biden's visit to Cambodia — the second ever by a US president — continues his administration's push to demonstrate its investments in the south Pacific, which was highlighted earlier this year when the White House hosted an ASEAN summit in Washington, the first of its kind. He also tapped one of his senior aides, Yohannes Abraham, as the official envoy to ASEAN, another way the White House has highlighted that commitment.

ASEAN this year is elevating the US to a “comprehensive strategic partnership” status — a largely symbolic enhancement of their relationship but one that puts Washington on the same level as China, which was granted the distinction last year.

Biden opened on Saturday in Phnom Penh by meeting with Hun Sen, the prime minister of Cambodia, the host for the regional summit.

He also participated in the traditional family photo with southeast Asian leaders — one that required a re-do as the gregarious Biden was too busy shaking hands with other heads of state — and later, will attend a gala dinner hosted by a parallel summit in Cambodia focusing on east Asia.

Another topic Biden focused on is Myanmar, where the military junta overthrew the ruling government in February 2021 and arrested its democratically elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

As he met with Hun Sen, Biden stressed that the US was committed to the return of democracy in Myanmar, which had steadily headed toward a democratic form of governance before the coup.

In his brief remarks Saturday, Biden mistakenly identified host nation Cambodia as “Colombia,” a flub he also made on Thursday night as he was leaving the US.

At the US-ASEAN summit, there was an empty chair where a representative from Myanmar would have sat had its leaders not been barred from participating in official ASEAN meetings.

Biden will participate in East Asia summit sessions on Sunday, including a three-way meeting with the leaders of South Korea and Japan, before leaving for the G-20 summit in Bali.  

 

 

#China #Joe Biden #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'Disagree' with Sonia Gandhi, says Congress on Rajiv Gandhi killers' release

2
Trending

Watch: Mystery girl supporting men in green goes viral during World Cup semi-final clash between Pak and New Zealand

3
Comment NOUS INDICA

Punjab’s cash drain

4
Punjab

Doctor at Phagwara civil hospital 'assaulted' by kin of deceased patient; 5 held after protest by medical staff

5
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: 66 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm; figure likely to go up

6
Amritsar

Buddha idol seized in Amritsar about 2000 years old, falls under 'antiquity' category: ASI

7
Trending

French woman left without a nose after cancer treatment, surgeons grew it on her arm and then successfully transplanted it on her face

8
Punjab

Delhi Police nab 3 for Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing in Punjab's Kotkapura

9
Punjab

Criminal nexus: Illegal mining 'kingpin' held in Ropar

10
Ludhiana

Stubble burning: 1K farmers fined, blacklisted in Ludhiana

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Single-phase polling begins for 68 assembly seats in the hill state

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: 66 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm; figure likely to go up

Polling peaceful and smooth as not a single incident of poll...

Himachal polls: Congress files complaint before ECI against BJP, others for circulating forged letter

Himachal polls: Congress files complaint before ECI against BJP, others for 'circulating forged letter'

‘It is nothing but a feeble attempt by the BJP to damage Con...

Himachal Assembly election: World’s highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

Himachal Assembly election: World’s highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

Tashigang is at an altitude 15,256 feet in Himachal’s border...

BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key political players and CM post contenders

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: All eyes on key political players and CM post contenders

Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted

Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted

7 SSPs, 2IGs among those shifted


Cities

View All

Suri murder: Police likely to take action against ‘negligent’ cops

Sudhir Suri murder: Police likely to take action against ‘negligent’ cops

Antique Buddha sculpture seized from Attari termed 'rarest of rare'

Battle of Saragarhi example of unparalleled zeal, courage: Nijjar

If Rajiv Gandhi's killers can be released, why not 'Bandi Singhs', asks SGPC chief

Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh's supporters continue stir against recarpeting work in Amritsar

Admn’s apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh Admn’s apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh mayoral poll results upheld by High Court

Chandigarh AQI level improves to 'moderate'

93 rounded up during search operations in Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar

JE suspended for failing to maintain cycle tracks in Chandigarh

BJP should make Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president: Arvind Kejriwal

BJP should make Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president: Arvind Kejriwal

25-year-old woman held for kidnapping infant for sacrifice to revive her dead father; child rescued

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Noida cops arrest 8 with over Rs 2 crore

Harbhajan Singh Bhajji among AAP's star campaigners for MCD poll

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional in Jalandhar

Elderly man's blind murder case solved in Nawanshahr, 3 in police net

Jalandhar: Drug peddler held with illegal arms

Dengue stings 2 more in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 326

110 stadia to come up across Jalandhar district

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

Panel formed to look into alleged encroachments on green belts in Ludhiana

Use plastic waste to build roads, Ludhiana civic body told

Stubble burning: 1K farmers fined, blacklisted in Ludhiana

Ludhiana shop owner loses Rs 5 lakh in currency exchange fraud

MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

Patiala MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

3-storey shop gutted in Patiala, no one hurt

Rajpura man ends life; ex-MLA, son booked

Stones thrown at Punjabi University prof's house, probe on

Delhi Police nab 3 for Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing in Punjab's Kotkapura