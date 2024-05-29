 President Ramaphosa confident of returning to power as South Africans vote for crucial elections for African National Congress : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • President Ramaphosa confident of returning to power as South Africans vote for crucial elections for African National Congress

President Ramaphosa confident of returning to power as South Africans vote for crucial elections for African National Congress

It has come amid predictions that President Cyril Ramaphosa-led ANC could lose its majority for the first time since Nelson Mandela was elected 30 years ago

President Ramaphosa confident of returning to power as South Africans vote for crucial elections for African National Congress

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa accompanied by his wife Tshepo Motsepe speaks to the media after casting his vote during the South African elections at Soweto in South Africa. Photo: Reuters



PTI

Johannesburg, May 29

Millions of South Africans are voting on Wednesday to elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislatures, amid predictions that the President Cyril Ramaphosa-led African National Congress (ANC) could lose its majority for the first time since Nelson Mandela was elected 30 years ago.

The polling stations opened at 7 am (local time) and will close at 9 pm. Final results are expected by Sunday.

President Ramaphosa, 71, remained confident that his party would return to power in the election, which is the most hotly contested since Mandela was elected as the country’s first democratic president in 1994.

“The people of South Africa will give ANC, as they vote today, a firm majority. So, in my mind, in my head and in my thought processes, there isn’t even a doubt about that,” Ramaphosa said in a brief interaction with the media after he cast his vote in the huge township of Soweto, created during the apartheid era to forcibly resettle the majority Black community of the region.

The predictions of ANC losing its majority came amid widespread public dissatisfaction with the corruption at all levels of government which has led to poor service delivery, including rolling electricity blackouts for several years and a breakdown of rail and road transport infrastructure, especially at municipal level.

Ramaphosa said ANC under his leadership ran a formidable campaign and the party workers went through the length and the breadth of the country to reach out to people and to also make those who may have been doubtful about voting to be encouraged to vote.

“We were rather pleased that we saw more and more young people registering to vote and we kept on urging the people of our country that we want to run a clean campaign, which we did, and we are determined to ensure that democracy is the winner in this whole election. So, in the end, it is the democratic process in our country that is going to emerge victorious and ANC will reap the dividend from that by emerging as the winning party,” Ramaphosa said.

More than half of the 26 million registered voters are below the age of 35, most born after 1994, although there was still some level of concern among analysts about them coming out to polling booths today.

Analysts have widely predicted that ANC, which has been the ruling party since 1994, is likely to lose its majority and may have to enter into a coalition government after the polls.

There are 52 political parties, and for the first time, scores of independent candidates contesting the national and provincial elections. 

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa reiterated his concern about incidents where people had attempted to intimidate election officials or interfered with delivery to stations of ballot papers over the past few days.

“We are concerned about the incidents that have been reported, where the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has raised its concerns. But also, one incident where the police also had to intervene by arresting those who were interfering in the work of IEC (which is sacrosanct).

“It should never be interfered with because when you interfere with the work of IEC you are really interfering with our democracy. You are trying to subvert the will of the people of South Africa (which should) never be obstructed (or) interfered with in any way whatsoever,” Ramaphosa said.

“So, we are concerned and we once again call on all South Africans, particularly on this day and the next few days coming, when the results will be counted before they are announced, that all of us must abide by the prescripts of our electoral law and our Constitution as well,” he said.

Ramaphosa said he had full confidence in South Africa’s security officers throughout the country to ensure that those who “seek to embark on ways that will disrupt our election will be dealt with severely.”

Former President Jacob Zuma is barred from running for parliament because of a contempt of court conviction, but his name is on the ballot paper.

International observers from the African Union have also expressed their confidence in the election process rolled out by IEC.

There are over 190 international observers at the various polling stations across the country. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

2
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

3
Chandigarh

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

4
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

5
Punjab

PSPCL loss-to-profit firm, nets Rs 900 crore

6
Punjab

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

7
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

8
Punjab

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

9
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

10
Punjab

Sangrur: Prestige at stake, AAP puts best foot forward to wrest its ‘political capital’

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

2 killed in road accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy in UP’s Gonda

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

This is the highest ever temperature recorded so far in Delh...

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for extension of interim bail

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna files anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Prajwal likely to reach Bengaluru from Munich on Friday midn...


Cities

View All

Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

Amritsar: Mallikarjun Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu faces protests by farmers

Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

Lok Sabha election 2024: 8 states and UT gear up for Phase-7; all eyes on Varanasi

BJP score card 0/56, Manish Tewari equates unfulfilled vows with ‘56-inch chest’

Delhi LG Saxena suspends Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD Das

Delhi LG Saxena suspends Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD Das

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

Heatwave: Delhi L-G Saxena directs paid break for labourers, pitchers at bus stands; calls UT govt insensitive

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

16 cars gutted in east Delhi, 5 shops damaged in Chandni Chowk blaze

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi, refrains from mentioning Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu’s names at Ludhiana rally

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

A first: DC reaches out to frail electors at their doorsteps in Ludhiana district

Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

After Priyanka, Rahul to campaign in Patiala

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans