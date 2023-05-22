Press Russia to end war, respect Taiwan’s integrity: G7 to China

Hiroshima, May 21
The Group of Seven wealthy democracies united in urging China to pressure its strategic partner Russia to end its war on Ukraine and resolve territorial disputes peacefully.
In a joint statement, the G7 leaders emphasised they did not want to harm China and were seeking “constructive and stable relations” with Beijing, “recognising the importance of engaging candidly with and expressing our concerns directly to China”.
“We call on China to press Russia to stop its military aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine,” said the statement.
“We encourage China to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter”, including in direct talks with Ukraine.
Cooperation with China is needed given its global role and economic size, the group said, in appealing for working together on challenges such as climate change, biodiversity, debts and financing needs of vulnerable countries, global health concerns and economic stability.
But the leaders expressed “serious concern” about the situation in the East and South China seas, where Beijing has been expanding its military presence and threatening to use force against Taiwan. — AP
Brazen interference in internal matters: Beijing
- China has slammed G7 countries for voicing their concerns over Beijing’s approaches over Taiwan, East & South China seas
- “The G7 has used issues concerning China to smear and attack us brazenly interfere in our internal affairs,” it said
