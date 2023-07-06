Prevented Tehran from seizing tankers: US Navy

Dubai, July 5

The US Navy said it had intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday in the latest in a series of attacks on ships in the area since 2019. At 0100 local time (2100 GMT) on Wednesday, an Iranian naval vessel approached the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker TRF Moss in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, according to the US Navy. “The Iranian vessel departed the scene when US Navy guided-missile destroyer — USS McFaul — arrived on station,” it said in a statement, adding that it had deployed surveillance assets including maritime patrol aircraft.

Crucial link for crude oil supply About a fifth of the world's supply of seaborne crude oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint between Iran and Oman.

Since 2019, there have been a series of attacks on shipping in strategic Gulf waters at times of tension between the US and Iran.

The navy said that around three hours later it received a distress call from Bahamas-flagged oil tanker Richmond Voyager while the ship was more than 20 miles (32 km) off the coast of Muscat, Oman, and transiting international waters. “Another Iranian naval vessel had closed within one mile of Richmond Voyager while hailing the commercial tanker to stop,” the navy statement said, adding that the McFaul directed course towards the merchant ship at maximum speed. “Prior to McFaul’s arrival on scene, Iranian personnel fired multiple, long bursts from both small arms and crew-served weapons,” the navy said, adding that the Iranian vessel departed when McFaul arrived.

“Since 2021, Iran has harassed, attacked or seized nearly 20 vessels, presenting a clear threat,” the statement added. — Reuters