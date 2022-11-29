Prez Zelenskyy fears more attacks on critical infra

Kyiv, November 28

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Ukrainians to expect another brutal week of cold and darkness ahead, predicting more Russian attacks on infrastructure which would not stop until Moscow runs out of missiles.

Russia has been launching massive missile bombardments on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure roughly weekly since early October, with each attack having greater impact than the last as damage accumulates and winter sets in.

In an overnight address, Zelenskyy said he expected new attacks this week that could be as bad as last week’s, the worst yet, which left millions of people with no heat, water or power.

The Kremlin officials denied that Russia had any plans to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, which it has controlled since early in the war at the frontline on a reservoir on the Dnipro. — Reuters

