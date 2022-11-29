Prez Zelenskyy fears more attacks on critical infra

Kyiv, November 28
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Ukrainians to expect another brutal week of cold and darkness ahead, predicting more Russian attacks on infrastructure which would not stop until Moscow runs out of missiles.
Russia has been launching massive missile bombardments on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure roughly weekly since early October, with each attack having greater impact than the last as damage accumulates and winter sets in.
In an overnight address, Zelenskyy said he expected new attacks this week that could be as bad as last week’s, the worst yet, which left millions of people with no heat, water or power.
The Kremlin officials denied that Russia had any plans to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, which it has controlled since early in the war at the frontline on a reservoir on the Dnipro. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'You should be ashamed': Israeli envoy Naor Gilon writes open letter to IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid following his remark on 'The Kashmir Files'
Lapid had called the film a ‘propaganda’, ‘vulgar’ at the cl...
'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over 'The Kashmir Files' row
Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...
NIA conducts raids in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi as part of crackdown on gangster-terrorist nexus
The raids are being conducted at the residential and other p...
BSF women personnel shoot down Pakistani drone in Amritsar
The troops fire at the drone at 11.05pm on Monday after they...
UK delivering on new Free Trade Agreement with India, says Rishi Sunak
In his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge...