 Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle : The Tribune India

Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle

On his father’s biggest day, Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey alone and he left alone

Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Reuters



London, May 7

In the fairy-tale ending to the ancient pageantry in which King Charles III was crowned monarch, he stepped into a gilded horse-drawn carriage with his queen and rode off to his palace.

Following closely behind was Prince William, his eldest son and heir, along with his family, including 9-year-old Prince George who is second in line to the throne.

The king’s youngest son was nowhere to be seen. On his father’s biggest day, Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey alone and he left alone. The disgruntled Duke of Sussex was assigned to sit two rows behind his brother.

His isolation was likely the result of him quitting his royal duties and, thus, no longer ranking as a senior family member — as well as alienating himself from his father and brother by airing grievances and telling palace secrets in his explosive best-selling memoir, “Spare”.

If anyone was hoping the coronation would help break the ice between Harry and his brother, who were once so close, they are sure to have been disappointed. The siblings were not seen speaking or even acknowledging each other during the ceremony.

After months of speculation about whether he would attend, it was announced about three weeks ago that Harry would come alone, leaving behind his wife, Meghan, and their two young children at their Southern California home.

Harry and Meghan, who is biracial, left royal life and moved to the US in 2020 after complaining about intense scrutiny and racist attitudes from the British press.

In a six-part Netflix series, they lobbed other criticisms at the royal family, alleging racial bias. In January, Harry dropped his bombshell book dishing family dirt along with intimate details about losing his virginity behind a pub at 17, taking drugs and killing enemies in Afghanistan.

The book was particularly unflattering toward his stepmother, Camilla, who was once blamed for wrecking his father’s marriage to his mother, the late Princess Diana. He accused Camilla of leaking private conversations to the media to rehabilitate her own image after marrying Charles.

Buckingham Palace had announced before the coronation that Harry and the king’s brother, Prince Andrew, would not have any role in the service.

Andrew, the Duke of York, relinquished royal duties after revelations about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was later stripped of his honorary military titles and patronages and settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was forced to have sex with him when she was a teenager.

William played a prominent role, kneeling at his father’s feet, pledging his loyalty and then kissing him on the cheek. George served as page boy, helping to carry the train of his grandfather’s robes.

Harry entered the cavernous church in a black custom Dior three-piece suit with coattails. An honorary cross hung around his neck and military medals were pinned to the left side of his chest. He nodded, waved and spoke a few words to clergy and several guests already seated.

He proceeded along behind his cousin, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who followed her father, Andrew. They all sat in the same row.

During the two-hour spectacle, keen attention was focused on Harry by the media and royal watchers. He appeared to join the congregation in one of many refrains of “God save the king” during the pomp- and music-filled ceremony.

Some British tabloids even consulted professional lip-readers to interpret what Harry was saying.

The Daily Mirror revealed that it appeared he said, “hello,” “morning” and “nice to see you” when he entered the church.

Harry has vowed to make media reform part of his mission in life. He has filed several lawsuits against the publishers of British tabloids for a phone-hacking scandal dating back more than a decade.

His trial against the publisher of the Mirror begins Wednesday in the High Court. Harry is expected to testify in June.

After the carriages departed from the church, Harry was seen waiting for a car. He was later seen at Heathrow Airport. His son, Archie, turned 4 on Saturday and it was said he was headed back for his birthday.

A short while later, King Charles III and Queen Camilla stepped out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to the crowd gathered below. They were joined by William, his wife, Kate, three children and other senior royals. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Wrestlers’ protest: Committee gives May 21 deadline for arrest of Brij Bhushan; protest not hijacked by farmers, says Vinesh

2
Amritsar

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar's Golden Temple leaves several injured

3
Punjab

Designated 'terrorist' by India, KCF chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Lahore

4
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

5
Haryana

Haryana govt to introduce new law for division of common land

6
Himachal

Rs 3.5 cr spent, tourist huts unoccupied

7
Haryana

WFI chief biased against Haryana wrestlers: Mahavir Phogat

8
Lifestyle

Sanya Malhotra buys a house in Gurgaon

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala factor: Cops try to disperse people at rallies in Jalandhar

10
World

8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead

Don't Miss

View All
Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Top News

11 dead — most of them kids — as houseboat capsizes in Kerala

11 dead — most of them kids — as houseboat capsizes in Kerala

Exact cause of the accident not known at present | Among dea...

Wrestlers’ protest: 500 farmers allowed to go to Jantar Mantar by buses from Tikri Border

Wrestlers’ protest: Committee gives May 21 deadline for arrest of Brij Bhushan; protest not hijacked by farmers, says Vinesh

The wrestlers will spearhead the protest while receiving sup...

Wait for probe report: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan appeals to farmer and khap leaders as SKM joins wrestlers’ protest

Wait for probe report: WFI chief Brij Bhushan appeals to farmer and khap leaders as SKM joins wrestlers' protest

‘When the probe is complete, I will come to your ‘khap’ panc...

Next Republic Day Parade could see all-women contingents on Kartavya Path

Next Republic Day Parade could see all-women contingents on Kartavya Path

Authorities are working on such a proposal for the ceremonia...

Pakistan International Airlines plane strays in Indian airspace for 10 minutes after failing to land in Lahore

Pakistan International Airlines plane strays in Indian airspace for 10 minutes after failing to land in Lahore

Aircraft travelled a total of 120 km in Indian territory, sa...


Cities

View All

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar's Golden Temple leaves several injured

Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Slain Hindu religious leader Sudhir Suri’s brother Brij booked for firing in air

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

After building low-cost board, School of Eminence students developing robot

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh Monday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh Monday

Chandigarh: Traffic to be diverted on Dakshin, Madhya Marg on Monday

'Exorbitant' waste collection charges stump Chandigarh traders

Two cyber cons held from Rajasthan

Rain cools down Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; mercury plummets

Excise policy case: Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused; AAP demands BJP’s apology

Excise policy case: Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused; AAP demands BJP’s apology

Not Rs 45 crore, but Rs 171 crore spent on Kejriwal’s ‘palace’, alleges Congress

Wrestlers’ protest: Committee gives May 21 deadline for arrest of Brij Bhushan; protest not hijacked by farmers, says Vinesh

15 associates of gangster Deepak ‘Boxer’ arrested in one month: Delhi Police

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs in Delhi

Electing SAD candidate from Jalandhar will be true homage to Parkash Singh Badal, says Sukhbir

Electing SAD candidate from Jalandhar will be true homage to Parkash Singh Badal, says Sukhbir

Punjab scaling new heights of development under AAP govt: Kejriwal

Sidhu Moosewala factor: Cops try to disperse people at rallies in Jalandhar

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic in Jalandhar

Raja Warring hits back after Arvind Kejriwal’s potshots at Congress

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

SAD’s Ludhiana unit president Harbhajan Singh Dang dies at 70

Ludhiana: Most dyeing units have no treatment plants

Elderly man dies of Covid, 9 test +ve in Ludhiana

No check on violations at Bhadaur House parking lots in Ludhiana

192 take yoga training

192 take yoga training

Bring maximum cases for settlement: DLSA chief

Rs 523.62 cr paid to wheat growers: Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Lab inaugurated

Police pensioners discuss demands