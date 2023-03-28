Prince Harry in UK court in case against daily

PTI

City: Britain's Prince Harry, who now lives in the US, made a surprise appearance at the High Court in London on Monday as his legal action against a newspaper group for breach of his privacy began. He is among a group of celebrity claimants, including singer Elton John and actor Liz Hurley, who are suing Associated Newspapers Limited for "abhorrent criminal activity" and "gross breaches of privacy" as part of alleged phone-tapping.

Strike over pay paralyses transport in Germany

Berlin: Trains, planes and public transit systems stood still across much of Germany on Monday as labour unions called a major one-day strike over salaries in an effort to win inflation-busting raises for their members. The 24-hour walkout — one of the biggest in decades — also affected cargo transport by rail and ship, as workers at the country's ports and waterways joined the strike. AP

Student shows up as Zelenskyy’s lookalike

Tokyo: A Japanese student showed up for graduation as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's lookalike, wearing his signature olive-coloured, snug-fit T-shirt and khaki trousers to show his support for Ukraine's fight against Russia. Most graduation ceremonies in Japan feature graduates in suits or formal dress. But Kyoto University has its own tradition of students who opt for different attire on their special day. This year, Zelenskyy was the star at the event. “I am President Zelenskyy,” the student told local TV network Yomiuri. He said it took him three months to grow his beard. AP

Jack Ma returns to China after year-long sojourn

Beijing: Jack Ma, the globe-trotting Chinese billionaire and founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, returned to China on Monday, ending more than a year-long sojourn abroad. Ma, 58, founded Alibaba in the 1990s, and is one of China's richest and most influential business magnates. He has kept a low profile since November 2020, only surfacing in rare public appearances, after he publicly criticised the Xi Jinping government during a speech in Shanghai.