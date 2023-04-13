Prince Harry to attend coronation, Meghan to skip

PTI

London, April 12

Britain’s Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father King Charles III next month, but his wife Meghan will remain in the United States with the couple’s children, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old fifth in line to the British throne, who stepped back as a frontline royal, will join 2,000 guests at the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.