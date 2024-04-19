Prince William back on public duty after one month

London: Britain's Prince William returned to public duties on Thursday for the first time since his wife Kate revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer in a video message last month. William, 41, has been absent from official engagements since then as the couple and their three young children come to terms with the impact of the news. reuters

In a first, Colorado clears brainwave privacy law

Colorado: Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Wednesday signed into law the first measure passed in the US that aims to protect the data found in a person's brainwaves. Sponsors of the bill said it was necessary as quick advances in neurotechnology make scanning, analyzing and selling mental data increasingly more possible - and profitable. Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cancer #England #London