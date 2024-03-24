 Prince William, Princess Kate reiterate request for privacy after latter’s cancer diagnosis : The Tribune India

  World
  • Prince William, Princess Kate reiterate request for privacy after latter’s cancer diagnosis

Prince William, Princess Kate reiterate request for privacy after latter’s cancer diagnosis

Kate had released an emotional video message revealing how her young family had been processing the 'huge shock' of cancer diagnosis after a successful surgery in January

Prince William, Princess Kate reiterate request for privacy after latter’s cancer diagnosis

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Reuters file



PTI

London, March 24

Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, have reiterated their request for privacy after Kate Middleton had revealed she is in the early stages of “preventative chemotherapy” after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace on Saturday night, the royal couple said they were “enormously touched” by the messages of support pouring in from across the UK, Commonwealth and around the world.

They expressed being “extremely moved” and grateful for the public's support and repeated the 42-year-old Princess' request to be allowed to heal in private with their three children – Princes George, 10, and Louis, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 8.

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

“They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time,” the spokesperson said.

It follows Kate's emotional video message revealing how her young family had been processing the “huge shock” of the cancer diagnosis after a successful, planned abdominal surgery in January.

“Tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” revealed the senior royal and future Queen.

Messages of support praising her for her courage and bravery and wishing her a speedy recovery have been pouring in from around the world ever since, with social media chatter around her health and state of marriage to William being overtaken by a more sympathetic tone.

Kate's video message was recorded by BBC Studios in Windsor on Wednesday and released on Friday as her children began their Easter school holidays.

She shared that she and her husband William had been working on breaking the news to them in the best way possible.

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits,” said Kate.

Her statement followed weeks of speculation and conspiracy theories about her whereabouts because she had not been seen on official engagements since Christmas last December.

The rumours intensified after the Princess was forced to apologise for the “confusion” caused by a family photograph released for Mother's Day in the UK on March 10 with her kids, which she admitted later had been amateurishly edited by her.

King Charles III, who was also diagnosed with cancer in February, is said to be “proud” of his “beloved” daughter-in-law for her “courage” in speaking about her treatment. The 75-year-old monarch has also been off public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment.

