Priya Lakhani on British panel for future tech

London, December 19
Priya Lakhani, an Indian-origin CEO of an artificial intelligence (AI) education technology company, is among five leading industry experts appointed to a new UK government panel to accelerate the development and deployment of emerging technologies in the UK.
Lakhani, the founder of CENTURY Tech which develops AI-powered learning tools for schools, colleges, universities, and employers across the world, was on Sunday named on the new panel as part of a vision to create the "Silicon Valleys of the 21st century" in the UK.
Lakhani, who was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2014 for her work in the field of technology, is a member of the government's advisory body called the AI Council. "I want British firms to lead the world in turning fantastic science into new products and services – and we need to make sure the government is doing everything we can to encourage innovation and competition,” said UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, as he announced the new panel of experts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
Epidemiologist predicts 60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by covid in next 90 days; deaths in millions
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...