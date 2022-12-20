Priya Lakhani on British panel for future tech

PTI

London, December 19

Priya Lakhani, an Indian-origin CEO of an artificial intelligence (AI) education technology company, is among five leading industry experts appointed to a new UK government panel to accelerate the development and deployment of emerging technologies in the UK.

Lakhani, the founder of CENTURY Tech which develops AI-powered learning tools for schools, colleges, universities, and employers across the world, was on Sunday named on the new panel as part of a vision to create the "Silicon Valleys of the 21st century" in the UK.

Lakhani, who was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2014 for her work in the field of technology, is a member of the government's advisory body called the AI Council. "I want British firms to lead the world in turning fantastic science into new products and services – and we need to make sure the government is doing everything we can to encourage innovation and competition,” said UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, as he announced the new panel of experts.