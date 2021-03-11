Pro-Moscow rebels sentence three to death for fighting on Ukraine’s side

Separatists had claimed that the three fighters are “mercenaries” who are not entitled to the usual protection afforded prisoners of war

Pro-Moscow rebels sentence three to death for fighting on Ukraine’s side

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

Bakhmut (Ukraine), June 9

Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death on Thursday by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine’s side.

A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic found the three men guilty of working toward a violent overthrow of power, an offense punishable by death in the unrecognised republic. They were also convicted of mercenary activities and terrorism.

Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the three — Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saaudun Brahim — are set to face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal.

The separatists had claimed that the three fighters are “mercenaries” who are not entitled to the usual protection afforded prisoners of war.

In response, Aslin and Pinner’s families said that the men, who are both said to have lived in Ukraine since 2018, were “long-serving” members of the Ukrainian military.

The three fought alongside Ukrainian troops. Pinner and Aslin surrendered to pro-Russian forces in the southern port of Mariupol in mid-April, while Brahim did so in mid-March in the eastern city of Volnovakha.

The Russian military has argued that foreign mercenaries fighting on Ukraine’s side are not combatants and should expect a long prison term, at best, if captured. Another British fighter captured by the pro-Russian forces, Andrew Hill, is awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, Russian forces pounded the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk in fierce, street-by-street combat that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said could determine the fate of the Donbas, the country’s industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.

Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops for years in the Donbas and held swaths of territory before the invasion.

“Fierce battles continue in the city itself, street battles are taking place with varied success in city blocks,” Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk province. “The army of Ukraine is fighting for every street and house.” Sievierodonetsk is part of the very last pocket of Luhansk that the Russians have yet to seize.

Zelenskyy called the painstaking fight for the city the “epicentre” of the battle for the larger Donbas, which is comprised of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces.

“In many ways, it is there that the fate of our Donbas is being decided,” Zelenskyy said on Wednesday in his nightly video address, which was recorded in the street outside his office in Kyiv.

Ukraine’s top military official said the situation on the front line is “very difficult” and calls for “very quick” weapon supplies.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a Facebook post that up to 100 Ukrainian troops are being killed every day. “We as a country can’t afford to bleed, losing our best sons and daughters,” he said.

Russian forces are targeting Lysychansk, the city neighbouring Sievierodonetsk, with “day and night shelling”, and trying to storm a key road leading from Lysychansk to the southwest.

Russia claimed it struck a training facility west of the capital, far from the front lines. Russia’s Defence Ministry said it used air-launched missiles against a Ukrainian military base in the Zhytomyr region where it alleged mercenaries were being trained.

There was no immediate response from Ukrainian authorities to the Russian claims. Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukraine of using mercenaries in the fighting. AP

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Embarrassment for Punjab police as CBI says red-corner notice against Goldy Brar sought on May 30, a day after singer was killed

3
Punjab

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing

4
Punjab

Hurt by fabricated stories, says Sidhu Moosewala's father

5
Punjab

Punjab rolls out new excise policy, liquor prices to drop by 35-60%

6
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut shares beautiful pictures from her new home in Manali; adds local Himachali touch to it

7
Entertainment

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's doppelganger from Pakistan surfaces on social media, claims late singer had sent him greetings once

8
Bathinda

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

9
Business

Bargaining for your dream car just a click away!

10
Sports

Woman sailor complains against coach for making her 'uncomfortable'

Don't Miss

View All
IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

From jail to freedom via hospital
Amritsar The Tribune Special

From jail to freedom via hospital

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Top News

All set for nail-biting contest to 16 Rajya Sabha seats in four states on Friday

All set for nail-biting contest to 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 other states on Friday

In Maharashtra, setback to ruling MVA as Mumbai court denies...

Interpol issues red-corner notice against Goldy Brar in connection with murder cases of 2020, 2021

Interpol issues red-corner notice against Goldy Brar in connection with murder cases of 2020, 2021

Sources say request for issuance of RCN sent not in connecti...

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Embarrassment for Punjab police as CBI says red-corner notice against Goldy Brar sought on May 30, a day after singer was killed

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Embarrassment for Punjab police as CBI says red-corner notice against Goldy Brar sought on May 30, a day after singer was killed

Punjab police had claimed on Wednesday that proposal on issu...

Members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan: Police

Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan, plan was to extort money from him: Police

Mahakal alias Siddhesh alias Saurabh Kamble, an alleged memb...

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Temperature will come down on June 11-12, but a major relief...

Cities

View All

SGPC objects to appointment of non-Sikh as MD of Punjab & Sind Bank

SGPC objects to appointment of non-Sikh as MD of Punjab & Sind Bank

Leaderless Amritsar Congress cadres a disheartened lot

From jail to freedom via hospital

Akali leader Bony Ajnala's pic with BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju triggers speculation

Unhappy over love marriage, man fires at brother-in-law in Amritsar

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case in police custody

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; two other societies on Landran road also raided

100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided

Chandigarh sitting duck for cyber attack

The ever-increasing mountain of garbage at Dadu Majra dumping ground in Chandigarh

Mohali: Hours after birthday bash, youth shoots himself

Boost for Chandigarh BJP as Congress councillor joins party

Delhi Police register FIR against multiple people over social media hate messages

Nupur Sharma, Owaisi, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi among people booked over social media hate messages

Services on Blue Line affected for over 2 hours, commuters face hardship

Satyendar Jain in ED custody in money-laundering case till June 13

Over 20 people rescued after building catches fire in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

Delhi HC quashes FIR against Canadian found with live ammunition at airport

Jalandhar: Why no headway in development projects under Smart City, councillors ask MC officials

Jalandhar: Why no headway in development projects under Smart City, councillors ask MC officials

Amid concerns over monkeypox, Jalandhar's pvt hospitals on alert

Jalandhar BJP leader Lalit Chadha, his nephew drown in Gangasagar river in Kolkata

Jalandhar youth throng Mansa to attend antim ardas of Moosewala

Jalandhar: 327 bravehearts join CRPF after rigorous training

Contractor removes fee boards from multi-storey parking lot in Ludhiana

Contractor removes fee boards from multi-storey parking lot in Ludhiana

Ludhiana civic body seeks applications from street vendors for 20 vending zones

DRI destroys 396-kg cannabis in Ludhiana to mark ‘Drug Destruction Day’

Ludhiana: Three nabbed for drug trafficking

PM-Kisan scheme: Over 1 lakh farmers get income support in Ludhiana district

Patiala: ASHA workers on warpath, Covid-related work affected

Patiala: ASHA workers on warpath, Covid-related work affected

Seven paan shops, smokers in Patiala challaned for violating COPTA

Patiala: Law varsity VC is WSV secretary-general