‘Progress in Gaza hostage talks, but no deal for now’

DUBAI, December 19

A meeting between Qatar’s Prime Minister and the heads of Israel’s Mossad spy agency and the CIA in Warsaw on Monday about hostages held by the Hamas was positive but there is no expectation of an imminent deal, according to a source briefed on the diplomatic efforts.

The leaders met to discuss a potential new deal to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for a potential release of Palestinians in Israeli prisons and a humanitarian pause in the fighting.

The office of Israel’s Prime Minister declined to comment while there was no immediate comment from the CIA either. — Reuters

