Protesters held for draping Sunak’s home in black cloth

PTI

London, August 3

Four climate protesters from Greenpeace were arrested on Thursday after they draped the home of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in northern England in black cloth, in protest against his recent backing for an expansion of North Sea oil and gas drilling.

The Greenpeace activists had climbed onto the roof of Sunak’s sprawling constituency home in Richmond, North Yorkshire, to unfold 200 square metres of “oil-black fabric” to cover one side of the mansion.

The local North Yorkshire Police issued a statement to say that its officers had responded to the protest activity at the Prime Minister’s home in Kirby Sigston.

