Protesters target Netanyahu's wife

Jerusalem, March 2
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies on Thursday denounced protesters as “anarchists” after they massed outside a Tel Aviv salon where his wife was getting her hair done — a chaotic end to a day of demonstrations against the government’s plan to overhaul the judiciary.
Sara Netanyahu has long been a polarising figure in Israel, and the incident late Wednesday in a posh neighbourhood in Tel Aviv reflected Israel’s emotionally charged divide over the overhaul, seen by opponents as an existential threat to the country.
Demonstrators chanted, “shame, shame” — but did not force their way in. Hundreds of policemen were sent to the scene, who eventually escorted her into a limousine. — AP
