Protesting Gwadar activists tell Chinese workers to leave

Balochistan, January 2
Gwadar Rights Movement leader, Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman, issued a warning to Chinese nationals to leave the Gwadar port area, reported The Maritime Executive.
Maulana issued a threat to the Chinese nationals living in Gwadar, according to reports, warning that if the government “ignores” their peaceful protests, the participants have a right “to pick up and use weapons to protect our rights.” Media reports suggest that there are fewer than 500 Chinese in Gwadar, all based in the Gwadar Port compound, reported Asian Lite International.
Protests on the expansion of Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, a key asset for China’s BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) in Asia, continue to escalate, potentially jeopardizing economic ties between China and Pakistan, reported The Maritime Executive.
The events took a new twist after a leader warned Chinese nationals to leave Gwadar by the end of the week. — ANI
‘Will pick weapons’
- Gwadar Rights Movement leader warned Chinese nationals to leave port area
- If protests ignored, the participants had the right to pick up weapons, he warned
- Fewer than 500 Chinese live in Gwadar port area
