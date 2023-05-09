Protests erupt across Pakistan against Imran Khan’s arrest

ANI

Islamabad, May 9

The arrest of ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Tuesday outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) resulted in protests and demonstrations by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters across Pakistan.

PTI workers protested in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, reported Geo News.

لکی مروت میں انڈس ہائی وے پر گنڈی چوک کے مقام پر احتجاج جاری ہے۔#نکلو_خان_کی_زندگی_بچاؤ pic.twitter.com/vNSUsfB7Fv — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) May 9, 2023

In Karachi, demonstrators clashed with the police near Nursery. They threw stones at police vehicles and tore down street lights. There were reports that police fired teargas shells at the protesters.

Police also fired teargas shells at protesters on Rawalpindi's Murree Road.

The PTI supporters are seen chanting "Release Imran Khan," and "Shut down Pakistan," in the streets of Lahore, Faizabad, Bannu, and Peshawar. People of Lahore moving from Liberty towards Lahore Cantt," tweeted PTI's handle.

Imran Khan's party Twitter handle urged Pakistanis to come out and protest against his arrest.

"Pakistan, its your time now. It's now or never an opportunity. People must come out to defend their country now," it tweeted.

"It's your time, people of Pakistan. Khan has always stood for you, now its time to stand for him. #ReleaseImranKhan," it added.

Tweeting the picture of Imran Khan's arrest, it said, "This picture will be historical as we will see Imran Khan winning very soon. The people of Pakistan must come out today to defend their country." Meanwhile, PTI supporters have encircled NAB Abpara office amid reports that Imran Khan maybe there.

"There are reports of people being arrested outside NAB Abpara office. People must be outside NAB office as they might have Chairman PTI there!" tweeted PTI.

Following Khan's arrest, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took notice of the matter, and summoned the Islamabad IGP and the interior secretary within "15 minutes".

He also directed the additional attorney general to appear before the court in 15 minutes and instructed him to immediately find out who was behind the arrest.

Subsequently, Islamabad IGP Dr Khan appeared at the IHC and submitted a copy of the NAB's warrant. He said the anti-graft watchdog utilised the help of any law enforcement agency as per its requirements, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, IHC CJ Farooq inquired from the additional attorney general whether Khan's arrest was legal. "Where will we stand if the [legal] system breaks down? This matter is related to the functioning of the system," the judge observed.

Subsequently, the court summoned DG NAB and the anti-graft body's prosecutor general to appear in person in 30 minutes.

Khan was arrested by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) -- acting on National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant.

The PTI chairman was arrested as part of NAB's investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case ahead of his appearance before the IHC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

Rangers personnel driving a black Toyota Hilux Vigo took Imran Khan away to NAB Rawalpindi, reported Geo News.

The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion -- 190 million pounds at the time -- sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

