 Protests erupt in Pakistan over abduction of Hindu girl : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Protests erupt in Pakistan over abduction of Hindu girl

Protests erupt in Pakistan over abduction of Hindu girl

Led by senior Hindu community figures Mukhi Manak Lal and Seth Tara Chand, the rally drew participants from various sectors of society

Protests erupt in Pakistan over abduction of Hindu girl

Photo for representation only.



ANI

Dera Murad Jamali, April 2

Amidst growing outrage, members of the Hindu community and traders in Dera Murad Jamali took to the streets to condemn the recent abduction of a young girl, Priya Kumari, and demanded urgent action for her recovery, Dawn reported.

Criticising the Sindh government's perceived incompetence, protesters voiced their frustration over the failure to locate and rescue Kumari, who was abducted from Sukkur just days ago.

Showing placards, demonstrators vehemently denounced what they described as the routine abduction of innocent children in Sindh and highlighted the deteriorating security conditions for religious minorities, as reported by Dawn.

Led by senior Hindu community figures Mukhi Manak Lal and Seth Tara Chand, the rally drew participants from various sectors of society.

Notable attendees included Taj Baloch, representing traders, Liaqat Ali Chakar from JI's youth wing, Mir Jan Mengal, president of the wholesale market, Molana Nawabuddin Domki, Khan Jan Bangulazi, and Harpal Das.

The leaders urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take immediate and decisive action to ensure the safe return of the girl and to deliver justice to the minority community. They issued a stern warning of nationwide protests if their demands go unheeded.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has also strongly condemned the religious persecutions of minorities in Pakistan and urged the next government to bring legislation of equal status for all communities.

HRFP has highlighted that many people from Christians, Hindus, Ahmdiyya's, Sikhs and other communities have been victimised in different attacks during the last few months.

Human Right Focus Pakistan (HRFP) is a non-government organisation (NGO) established in 1994 to work for the promotion and protection of human rights, with special focus to religious minorities, women and children "The newly elected representatives and the government must make legislation for equal status of all citizens as per founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision and thoughts," it stated.

"The recent cases are addition to suffering, and the growing numbers has made minorities more vulnerable," HRFP added.

Naveed Walter, the President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) said that even in the short duration of the year so far, several alarming incidents have been reported.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

2
Business

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

3
India

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

4
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

5
Haryana

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into Punjab farmer's death during protest

6
Punjab

Won't contest Lok Sabha election, says Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal

7
India

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

8
India

No coercive step against Congress over Rs 3,500 crore demand notices till Lok Sabha election, I-T Dept tells Supreme Court

9
Punjab

Punjab Women Commission seeks report from police on ‘objectionable’ word in Jazzy B song

10
India

India’s own security interests involved in Gurpatwant Pannun probe: Jaishankar

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Aviation Ministry seeks detailed report from Vistara over cancellation, flight delays

Aviation Ministry seeks detailed report from Vistara over cancellation, flight delays

The airline have cancelled or delayed over 100 flights in th...

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

Amritsar: Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

ICP Attari records highest ever import in 2023-24 FY

INDIA VOTES 2024: In Taranjit, BJP fields Jat Sikh who can’t be labelled ‘outsider’ in Amritsar

Amritsar: Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Administration sets up control room in Khemkaran

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest, 8.8% registrations in five months

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest in Chandigarh, 8.8% registrations in five months

March GST collection in Chandigarh increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

Chandigarh: 3 foreigners arrested with 204.86 gm drug

INDIA VOTES 2024: To take on rivals, Chandigarh BJP sets up hi-tech war room

Mohali residents asked to deposit licensed weapons

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Join BJP or face arrest in next 1 month, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh will be next targets, AAP leader Atishi alleges coercion by saffron party

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

Kejri said Nair reported to Atishi, Bhardwaj, not him, ED tells court

CM’s jail term raises questions over governance from prison

Woman, minor daughter injured as fire breaks out at house in west Delhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Jalandhar: Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

Jalandhar: After Sushil Rinku & Kamaljit Singh Bhatia, more AAP councillors likely to follow suit

Complaint lodged against Congress leader

Act tough to stop flow of illegal liquor: Hoshiarpur DC

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Acting High Court Chief Justice goes beyond crime, punishment

Lok Sabha Poll: Security forces take out flag march in Ludhiana

DC inspects proposed strong rooms, counting centres

PSEB Class V Exams: Girls outperform boys again

AAP ex-MP joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

AAP ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

VB arrests two for graft

284 students receive degrees

Police conduct flag march at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man hit by train at Sirhind, dies