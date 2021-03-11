Proud of India’s aid to Africa, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said, “We can be justifiably proud” of the difference India’s partnership has made to the African continent.

Touching on both hard and soft infrastructure assistance provided by India, he said New Delhi was very conscious of the threats of radicalism and terrorism to African societies and both sides have been cooperating in dealing with the challenges.

“Today, our ties too must respond to the volatile and uncertain world that we confront,” he said in an address at a book release event. In the development assistance sphere, India has completed 189 projects in Africa, with 76 at the execution stage and 68 at the pre-execution stage. Financed by lines of credit with an outlay of over USD 12 billion, they extend to over 41 countries. “India is the fourth largest partner for Africa in trade which has been impacted during the Covid years, but is poised for a strong recovery,” he said. The Indian industry has also made sizable commitments in oil and gas, mining, banking, textiles, automotive and agriculture.