PSG fan, police officer stabbed in clashes ahead of UEFA Champions League match in Milan

AP

Milan, November 7

A Paris Saint-Germain fan is seriously injured and a police officer is also in hospital after both were stabbed in clashes between the supporters of the French team and AC Milan.

According to Italian media, a group of around 50 Milan fans — wearing masks and helmets and throwing flares — attacked PSG supporters in the lively Navigli area of the Italian city on the eve of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match between the teams.

A PSG fan was rushed to hospital after being stabbed twice in the leg. There were also clashes between PSG supporters and police. An officer was stabbed and the alleged culprit was arrested.

A Newcastle United fan was stabbed in the same area of the city before Milan's other home match in the Champions League, against the Premier League team, in September.

Milan, which reached the semi-finals last season, is bottom of Group F and without a win or a goal in this season's competition.