PTI president Elahi held over graft in Lahore

PTI

lahore, June 1

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party president Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, a close aide of Imran Khan, was arrested by Anti-Corruption Establishment here on Thursday, the party said in a statement.

“Shameful how the regime doesn’t stop their fascism. Inflation has skyrocketed to 38 per cent, and their response is arresting former CM Punjab Parvez Elahi. Absolutely ridiculous,” the party tweeted along with a video in which the leader was seen being dragged by security officials from his residence.