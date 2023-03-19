PTI to hold power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22: Imran Khan

PTI

Islamabad, March 19

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday announced that his party will hold a large public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22 to protest against the alleged “London Plan” and the ruckus created at his Zaman Park’s residence during the search operation, The News International reported.

His announcement comes a day after clashes erupted between the police and PTI supporters as Imran Khan reached the judicial complex in Islamabad for appearing before the court in the Toshakhana case.

Earlier, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan had announced a rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan today. However, the Lahore High Court banned the PTI leadership from holding the rally. While addressing his supporters today, Imran Khan said that the event will take place on Wednesday, as per the news report.

PTI chairman said, “I decided to hold a rally on March 8 after taking permission from the police on March 7, however, on the day of the gathering they started installing containers and imposed Section 144.” Imran Khan wondered how Section 144 could be imposed after the announcement of the elections, as per the news report.

Imran Khan said he decided to call off the rally as he was afraid of chaos. He accused the ruling government of planning to arrest him. The cricketer-turned-politician said that he had requested the sessions court to shift his case due to security reasons, The News International reported. However, the court issued arrest warrants instead of moving the case.

“They plan to arrest me so that I am unable to issue tickets to my party leaders,” he said, accusing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of conspiring a plan against him, as per The News International report.

Without mentioning the name of PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PTI Chief said, “The ‘queen of lies’ wants to have a level-playing field before the general elections are held but this is all a part of the London Plan as they want to throw me out of their way as they very well know that the PTI will clean sweep against them,” as per the news report.

Speaking about the search operation at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Imran Khan said that the police trespassed his residence at a time when his wife Bushra Bibi was alone at home.

He said, “Under which law did they loot things, break things in my house?” Further, he added that “disgraced people” were not ashamed that a woman was alone in the house. He also blamed Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for the entire ruckus.

Former Pakistan PM announced that he has decided to move all high courts and file a contempt petition. He said that The PTI will file references against Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab IG for killing worker Zile Shah. ANI

