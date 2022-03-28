Punjab-origin woman wins popular UK TV show

London: The Indian-origin owner of a dessert parlour in northern England beat 16 rival candidates to win GBP 250,000 investment in one of UK’s popular reality television shows ‘The Apprentice’. Harpreet Kaur, 30, went head-to-head with other budding entrepreneurs from different parts of Britain, including another Indian-origin candidate Akshay Thakrar, for the 16th edition of the BBC show helmed by business tycoon Lord Alan Sugar. PTI
Taliban preserve Buddha statues for investment
Kabul: The ancient Buddha statues sit in serene meditation in the caves carved into the russet cliffs of rural Afghanistan. Hundreds of metres below lies what is believed to be the world’s largest deposit of copper. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are pinning their hopes on Beijing to turn that rich vein into revenue to salvage the cash-starved country amid crippling international sanctions. The fighters standing guard by the rocky hillside may once have considered destroying the terracotta Buddhas. AP
Huge turnout for London Mayor’s solidarity march
London: Thousands of Londoners turned up for a march and vigil called by the city’s mayor for a message of solidarity with the people of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced over GBP 1.1 million in funding to support migrants, refugees and people seeking asylum in London in his speech at the end of the march at Trafalgar Square on Saturday. The square had been dressed in the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow for the vigil, which marked addresses by Ukrainian politicians, celebrities and anti-war activists.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration at doorstep on lines of Kejriwal's Delhi model
Shares a video message to this effect
Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh
According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Chan...
Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services
Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike
A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...
Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump
Around 12 bullets were fired