Punjab-origin woman wins popular UK TV show

PTI

London: The Indian-origin owner of a dessert parlour in northern England beat 16 rival candidates to win GBP 250,000 investment in one of UK’s popular reality television shows ‘The Apprentice’. Harpreet Kaur, 30, went head-to-head with other budding entrepreneurs from different parts of Britain, including another Indian-origin candidate Akshay Thakrar, for the 16th edition of the BBC show helmed by business tycoon Lord Alan Sugar. PTI

Taliban preserve Buddha statues for investment

Kabul: The ancient Buddha statues sit in serene meditation in the caves carved into the russet cliffs of rural Afghanistan. Hundreds of metres below lies what is believed to be the world’s largest deposit of copper. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are pinning their hopes on Beijing to turn that rich vein into revenue to salvage the cash-starved country amid crippling international sanctions. The fighters standing guard by the rocky hillside may once have considered destroying the terracotta Buddhas. AP

Huge turnout for London Mayor’s solidarity march

London: Thousands of Londoners turned up for a march and vigil called by the city’s mayor for a message of solidarity with the people of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced over GBP 1.1 million in funding to support migrants, refugees and people seeking asylum in London in his speech at the end of the march at Trafalgar Square on Saturday. The square had been dressed in the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow for the vigil, which marked addresses by Ukrainian politicians, celebrities and anti-war activists.