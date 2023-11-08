 Putin calls for closer Russia-China cooperation on military satellites, prospective weapons : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Putin calls for closer Russia-China cooperation on military satellites, prospective weapons

Putin calls for closer Russia-China cooperation on military satellites, prospective weapons

Emphasises the importance of developing closer military links, noting that cooperation in high-tech spheres now takes priority

Putin calls for closer Russia-China cooperation on military satellites, prospective weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and vice chairman of Chinas Central Military Commission General Zhang Youxia at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 8, 2023. Reuters



AP

Moscow, November 8

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a senior Chinese military official on Wednesday that Moscow and Beijing should expand their cooperation on military satellites and other prospective defence technologies— a statement that signalled increasingly close defence links between the allies.

Putin spoke in televised remarks at the start of his meeting with Gen. Zhang Youxia, who is China's second-ranking military official and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission.

The Russian leader emphasised the importance of developing closer military links, noting that cooperation in high-tech spheres now takes priority.

“I mean space, including high-orbit assets, and new prospective types of weapons that will ensure strategic security of both Russia and the People's Republic of China,” Putin said without elaboration.

He emphasised that while “Russia and China aren't building any military alliances based on Cold War patterns”, their cooperation is a “serious factor in stabilising the international situation”.

Putin has previously said that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defence capability.

In October 2019, he mentioned that Russia was helping China to develop an early warning system to spot ballistic missile launches — a system involving ground-based radar and satellites that only Russia and the US had.

Beijing declared last year that it had a “no-limits” friendship with Russia. China has denounced Western sanctions against Moscow, and accused NATO and the United States of provoking Russia's military action in Ukraine even as it tried to project itself as neutral in the Ukrainian conflict.

Russia, in turn, has continuously voiced support for Beijing on issues related to Taiwan. Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have developed strong personal ties to bolster a “strategic partnership” between the former Communist rivals as they both face soaring tensions with the West.

Xi visited Moscow in March to further cement ties and Putin travelled to Beijing last month for a summit of China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

Putin asked Zhang to again convey his thanks to Xi for a warm welcome, noting that they have “very friendly personal ties” contributing to the development of Russia-China relations.

Russia and China have held a series of joint war games in recent years, including naval drills and patrols by long-range bombers over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. Russian and Chinese ground forces also have deployed to the other country's territory for joint drills.

Speaking to Zhang, Putin noted that NATO has sought to expand its reach to the Asia-Pacific region, in what he described as “an attempt to go beyond its geographic sphere of influence”.

“The US has increasingly drawn the alliance members into inciting tensions in the Asia-Pacific region and tried to create new military-political alliances, including countries of the region, proceeding from its own egoistic interests,” he said.

He added that Russia and China were responding in a “calm and balanced way” and work to strengthen their security with joint air force and navy drills.

Zhang hailed Moscow for resisting Western pressure, saying that “the Russian Federation under your leadership is standing firm in the face of Western sanctions, showing that you and Russia won't be bent by any difficulties.” “The Chinese side expresses its respect for you for this,” he said.

Speaking during a meeting with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier in the day, Zhang said that the relations between Russia and China are “at the highest level in the new epoch”, adding that the two countries “invariably support each other on issues of fundamental interest and key concerns”.

He hailed a “model of strategic trust and mutually beneficial cooperation” between Moscow and Beijing, and noted that his visit is intended to help further boost military cooperation.

Shoigu said that defence ties between Russia and China aren’t aimed at third countries.

“Unlike certain aggressive Western countries, we are not creating a military bloc,” he said, adding that mutual ties “set an example of strategic interaction based on trust and respect.”

“We hold regular operational and combat exercises on land, in the air and at sea, and successfully accomplish combat training missions of various levels of complexity shoulder-to-shoulder,” Shoigu said.

“All those actions do not target third countries and are taken exclusively in each other's interests.” He invited Zhang to discuss “further steps to expand cooperation in the sphere of defence and international issues”.

#China #Russia #Vladimir Putin

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

2
Diaspora

5 Indians die in Australia pub crash

3
Haryana

Girls in possession of mobile phones were soft targets for Jind school principal

4
Punjab

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

5
Himachal

Crypto fraudsters spent Rs 3.5 cr on foreign trips of agents: Himachal Pradesh DGP

6
Ludhiana

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993

7
Punjab

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

8
Punjab

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab

9
Punjab

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

10
Haryana

Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states

Don't Miss

View All
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Top News

To combat air pollution, Delhi plans to induce artificial rain

Odd-even car scheme deferred; Delhi plans artificial rain, ban on app-based cabs from other states to fight smog

Early winter break in Delhi schools from November 9-18 | Air...

‘How low will they stoop’: PM Modi slams Nitish Kumar over ‘derogatory’ remarks in Assembly

‘How low will they stoop’: PM Modi slams Nitish Kumar over ‘derogatory’ remarks in Assembly

Prime Minister says will do whatever he can to ensure respec...

Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition force adjournment of assembly

Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition forces adjournment of Assembly

The Bihar Assembly on Wednesday is adjourned till 2 pm, soon...

CBI probe ordered against Mahua Moitra by Lokpal, claims BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

CBI probe ordered against Mahua Moitra by Lokpal, claims BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

TMC MP says CBI should first file FIR to probe alleged coal ...

India, US to review bilateral ties, key global issues at ‘2+2’ dialogue

India, US to review bilateral ties, key global issues at ‘2+2’ dialogue

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary L...


Cities

View All

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Tourist footfall expected to surge on Diwali in holy city Amritsar

Alliance Air to start Shimla-Amritsar flights from November 16

BRTS issue unlikely to get resolved before election of new MC House in Amritsar

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana’s Pinjore

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana's Pinjore

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Chandigarh Automobile dealers move Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenge Electric Vehicle Policy

Amid 'opposition', Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher unveils 1st decentralised waste processing plant

Streamline traffic on service lanes of Zirakpur underbridge, PWD told

Pollution crisis: Early winter break in Delhi schools from November 9-18

Pollution crisis: Early winter break in Delhi schools from November 9-18

Odd-even car scheme deferred; Delhi plans artificial rain, ban on app-based cabs from other states to fight smog

Pollution crisis: Delhi Government defers odd-even scheme implementation till Supreme Court reviews effectiveness

Air quality in Delhi severe again; farm fires major contributor

Trekker from Delhi found dead on river banks in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

No let-up in farm fires, tally reaches 786 in Jalandhar district

Amargarh AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in judicial custody

Garbage burning adds to air pollution

Jalandhar: Man nabbed with country-made pistol, 4 live cartridges, probe on

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Ludhiana faces uphill task in achieving complete garbage segregation

86 cases of farm fires reported, AQI 239 in Ludhiana

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993

Speed up ongoing projects: MP to officials

Students stage protest at Patiala’s Punjabi University, demand action against professor

Students stage protest at Patiala's Punjabi University, demand action against professor

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs PSPCL employee while accepting bribe

PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist in Patiala

Patiala lad bags silver in National Games

Education govt’s top priority: DC