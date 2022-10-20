Putin declares martial law in occupied areas

London, October 19

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday declared martial law in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. Moscow had claimed the territories but is struggling to defend them against Ukraine.

In his remarks to the members of his Security Council, he boosted the powers of Russia’s regional governors and ordered the creation of a special coordinating council under Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to step up the faltering war effort.

Kherson evacuated Kherson officials tell civilians to evacuate some parts of the region in anticipation of an imminent Ukranian attack

Russia installed governor Vladimir Saldo to hand power to military in the region

He said the “entire system of state administration”, not only the specialised security agencies, must be geared-up to support Russia’s “special military operation”.

The package of moves, nearly eight months into the war, marked the latest escalation by President Putin to counter a series of major defeats at the hands of Ukrainian forces since the start of September. A Kyiv official said it would change nothing.

Putin conferred additional powers on the leaders of more than 80 regions of Russia to protect critical facilities, maintain public order and increase production in support of the war.

The Russian-installed acting governor of occupied Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, confirmed that he would hand power to the military, according to Russian news agencies. But several Russian regions including Moscow, named in parts of the decree, said nothing would change for them.

Putin’s order came on the day Russian-installed officials in Kherson told civilians to leave some areas as soon as possible in anticipation of an imminent Ukrainian attack.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said, “We will continue the liberation and de-occupation of our territories.” — Reuters