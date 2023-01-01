Putin: I'm confident India's G20, SCO presidencies will boost ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 31

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was confident that India’s G20 and SCO presidencies would build multi-dimensional cooperation between the two countries as well as strengthen stability and security in Asia and the entire world.

“I am confident that India’s recently started SCO and G20 presidencies will open new opportunities for building multi-dimensional Russia-India cooperation for the benefit of our peoples, in the interests of strengthening stability and security in Asia and the entire world,” he said in his New Year message to President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi.

India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 and the presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on September 16. The latter consists of China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Putin said the two countries carried out large-scale trade and economic projects in addition to energy, military technology and other areas of cooperation, and coordinated efforts in addressing important matters of regional and global agendas.

He also noted that Russia and India marked the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2022 and, relying on positive traditions of friendship and mutual respect, the countries continued to develop their specially privileged strategic partnership.

