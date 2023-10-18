Putin lands in Beijing for Belt & Road Forum

Beijing, October 17
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on a widely watched trip aimed at showcasing the trust and “no-limits” partnership between the countries even as the war in Ukraine raged on.
This is Putin’s third attendance of the Belt and Road Forum, which runs through Wednesday. He attended the two previous forums in 2017 and 2019.
This is his second known trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him in March.
On Wednesday at the forum, Putin will speak after Xi gives his opening speech. The two will hold bilateral talks later that day. Beijing has rejected Western criticism of its partnership with Moscow even as the war in Ukraine showed no sign of ceasing. — Reuters
