Putin makes rare visit to N Korea, an old ally

Seoul, June 18

President Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea early Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported, after he said the two countries want to cooperate closely to overcome US-led sanctions in the face of intensifying confrontations with Washington.

Putin was met at Pyongyang's airport by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to the news agencies, RIA-Novosti and Interfax.

Putin, making his first trip to North Korea in 24 years, said in comments that appeared in its state media hours before he landed that he appreciates the country's firm support of his military actions in Ukraine. The Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of the neighbouring country in 2022.

He said the countries would continue to “resolutely oppose” what he described as Western ambitions “to hinder the establishment of a multipolar world order based on justice, mutual respect for sovereignty, considering each other's interests.” Putin's visit comes amid growing concerns about an arms arrangement in which Pyongyang provides Moscow with badly needed munitions to fuel Russia's war in Ukraine in exchange for technology transfers that would enhance the threat posed by Kim's nuclear weapons. — AP

