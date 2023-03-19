Putin meets top command of Russia's military operation in Ukraine: State media

March 19
Russia's President Vladimir Putin met with the top command of his military operation in Ukraine, state media reported on Sunday, including Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov who is in charge of Moscow's war in Ukraine.
The meeting took place at the Rostov-on-Don command post in southern Russia, TASS news agency reported.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him
78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested so far, while several other...
Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources
Security enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympath...
Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; father appeals for peace
The late singer's statue, his favourite 5911 tractor, and hi...
Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar
Police had asked him to give details of these victims so tha...
Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju
Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment