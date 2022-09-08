Putin mocks West, says will press on in Ukraine

Moscow, September 7
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow would press on with its military action in Ukraine till it reaches its goals and mocked Western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions.
Putin told at an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main goal behind sending troops into Ukraine was protecting civilians in the east of that country after eight years of fighting.
He scoffed at Western attempts to cap prices for Russian oil and gas, calling the idea “stupid” and saying that Russia will have enough customers in Asia. “The demand is so high in global markets that we won’t have any problem selling it,” he said. — AP
