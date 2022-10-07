 Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden : The Tribune India

Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden

Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuban Missile Crisis

Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reuters/file

New York/Kyiv, October 7

US President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons is the biggest such threat since the Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russia's military leadership faced a rare domestic public backlash over the war in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine's forces were swiftly recapturing more territory especially in the south of the country as Putin's seven-month invasion unravels.

Biden said the United States was "trying to figure out" Putin's off-ramp from the war, warning that the Russian leader was "not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons, because his military is, you might say, is significantly underperforming".

"For the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have a direct threat to the use of nuclear weapons, if in fact things continue down the path they'd been going," Biden told Democratic donors in New York on Thursday.

"We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis," he said.

In the 1962 crisis, the United States under President John Kennedy and Soviet Union under its leader, Nikita Khrushchev, came close to the use of nuclear weapons over the presence of Soviet missiles in Cuba.

"I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily (use) a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon," Biden said.

Putin, who marks his 70th birthday on Friday, has warned he would use all means necessary, including Russia's nuclear arsenal, to protest Russian soil, which he now says includes four Ukrainian regions he annexed.

In remarks to Australia's Lowy Institute, Zelenskiy said NATO should launch preventive strikes on Russia to preclude its use of nuclear weapons.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced the comments as "an appeal to start yet another world war with unpredictable, monstrous consequences", according to RIA news agency.

'What have you done?'

Russia annexed Ukraine's Donestk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, representing about 15% of the country, after holding what it called referendums – votes denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.

Since Europe's biggest attempted annexation since World War Two, a Ukrainian counter-offensive has pushed Russian forces into further retreating and regained large parts of the southern Kherson region.

Zelenskiy said in a video address on Thursday that Kyiv's forces recaptured more than 500 square kilometres (195 square miles) and dozens of settlements in Kherson in October.

"There are successes in the east as well. The day will surely come when we will report on successes in the Zaporizhzhia region (in southeastern Ukraine) as well, in those areas that the occupiers still control," the president said.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts.

Ukrainian forces have regain control of thousands of square kilometres (miles) of territory since the beginning of September as the Russian front line has crumbled, first in the northeast, and, since the beginning of this week, also in the south.

In rare but growing public criticism of Russia's top military officials, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Russian-backed administration in Kherson region, said the "generals and ministers" in Moscow failed to understand the problems on the front lines.

There was no immediate comment from Russia's defence ministry.

Discontent has begun to bubble up among even loyalist state television commentators.

"Please explain to me what the general staff's genius idea is now?" Vladimir Solovyov, one of the most prominent Russian talk show hosts, said on his livestream channel.

"Do you think time is on our side? They have hugely increased their amount of weapons," he said of Ukrainian forces.

"But what have you done in that time?"

'Advancing in broad sweep'

In the northeastern Kharkiv region where Ukrainian forces regained a large swathe of territory in September, the bodies of 534 civilians including 19 children were found after Russian troops left, police official Serhiy Bolvinov told a briefing.

The total included 447 bodies found in Izium. He also said that investigators had found evidence of 22 "torture rooms".

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

On Thursday, a regional governor said a missile demolished an apartment block and killed seven people in the city of Zaporizhzhia in the southern region of the same name, which Russia says it has annexed.

Eduard, a 49-year-old man who survived the attack, said he was woken at around 5 a.m. by a strong explosion. "The room filled with smoke and dust. I jumped up to go see what had happened," he said.

In an online address to new security and energy co-operation forum the European Political Community, Zelenskiy accused Russia of targeting the same spot twice to kill responders.

"In Zaporizhzhia, after the first rocket strike today, when people came to pick apart the rubble, Russia conducted a second rocket strike. Absolute vileness, absolute evil." Russia says it does not deliberately target civilians.

Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in 2016 corruption case

2
Diaspora

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

3
Delhi

Rs 27-crore wrist watch seized at Delhi airport, passenger arrested

4
Punjab

California Sikh family's murder: Sherrif says 'special place in hell' for suspect; believes at least one more person involved in killings

5
Punjab

Killing of Sikh family in US sends shock waves in their native village in Punjab

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh urges people to refrain from leaking singer's unreleased songs, says 'don't put us through uncalled troubles'

7
World

Former cop kills 38, including 22 children, at daycare centre in Thailand

8
Delhi

Girl allegedly gang-raped by seniors in Delhi school washroom; women panel issues notice to school and police, KVS orders inquiry

9
Business

51 per cent of daily Bitcoin volume on crypto exchanges fake: Report

10
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann announces recruitment of 4,374 constables in Punjab Police

Don't Miss

View All
Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

No injury, yet police lift blood stains from ‘place of occurrence’: HC finds it shocking
Punjab

No injury, yet Punjab Police lift blood stains from 'place of occurrence': HC finds it shocking

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw
Jalandhar

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Old friends Bedi and Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Schools

Six-year-old math wizard from Amritsar can compute in the blink of an eye

Top News

Rupee falls to all-time low of 82.33

Rupee falls to all-time low of 82.33

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opens at 82.19 ...

Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 yrs ago

Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago

Govt awaits world body’s report on Gambia deaths

Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victim’s trucking business and had feud with them

Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them

The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...

Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden

Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden

Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuba...

ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy

ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy

Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are ...


Cities

View All

AAP Majitha in-charge among 3 held for minor’s molestation

AAP Majitha in-charge among 3 held for minor’s molestation

Amritsar: Admit drug addicts brought by police immediately, de-addiction centre told

Amritsar Health Department issues warning against adulterated food items

Fogging done in 12 wards of Amritsar daily: MC wing

Drone spotted at IB

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Air show: Most buses in Chandigarh on shuttle duty, autos have free run

Air show: Most buses in Chandigarh on shuttle duty, autos have free run

Air show in Chandigarh: Spectators rue lack of management, amenities

Air Force Day: Full dress rehearsal held ahead of big day

Can waive 6-month period for 'fresh rehabilitation', rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Now, get permission to set up stalls in Chandigarh via app this festive season

Hyperlocal emissions behind spike in pollution in Delhi on Dussehra

Hyperlocal emissions behind spike in pollution in Delhi on Dussehra

DCW seeks action-taken report from police, KV in minor’s gangrape case

Kejriwal takes ‘love letter’ jibe at L-G

Pay Rs 10L to kin of two men who died cleaning sewer, DDA told

Anti-dust drive launched in Delhi, violations to invite fine up to Rs 5L

AAP leader gets 3 party men booked over obscene remarks

AAP leader gets 3 party men booked over obscene remarks

Mittal appointed Parl committee member

PUDA releases Rs 5.5 cr for treatment plant

Freed from Kapurthala potato farm, child worker wants to be a doctor

Now, progressive farmers' videos to help tackle stubble-burning

Sherpur Chowk slip road in shambles

Sherpur Chowk slip road in shambles

PMIDC floats tenders for WB-funded 24x7 canal water supply project in city

De-addiction centre staff nabbed with 27,000 intoxicating tablets

25 villages lead by example, pledge not to burn crop residue in district

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

BEd intake drops 68% as Punjabi University acts tough on dummy admissions

BEd intake drops 68% as Punjabi University acts tough on dummy admissions

Rajpura gets Rs 40 crore for water, sewerage projects

10 fresh dengue cases in Patiala; health officials stress fogging

Sikh bodies protest in Patiala seeking release of political prisoners

Patiala: Model UN meet begins at YPS