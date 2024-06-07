Putin repeats that Russia will consider sending weapons to adversaries of the West

St Petersburg, June 7
President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Russia will consider sending weapons to adversaries of the West, repeating a warning made days earlier.
He did not say what countries or entities he was referring to, and he stressed that Moscow isn’t doing it currently.
“If they supply (weapons) to the combat zone and call for using these weapons against our territory, why don’t we have the right to do the same?”
Putin said at St Petersburg International Economic Forum. “But I’m not ready to say that we will be doing it tomorrow, either.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
President appoints Narendra Modi as PM-designate; oath on Sunday evening
Murmu hands over the letter of appointment to Modi, who call...
From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM
All NDA partners expressed unequivocal support to the PM and...
Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur
A case under Sections 323 and 341 of the IPC registered at t...
CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now
A complaint has been lodged against Kaur
Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago
Gulshan Kumar was kidnapped from his house on June 22, 1993,...