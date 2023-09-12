 Putin says prosecution of Trump shows US political system is ‘rotten’ : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Putin says prosecution of Trump shows US political system is ‘rotten’

Putin says prosecution of Trump shows US political system is ‘rotten’

Claims the Biden administration has instilled a strong bias against Russia

Putin says prosecution of Trump shows US political system is ‘rotten’

Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo



AP

Vladivostok, September 12

Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted Tuesday that the criminal cases against former US President Donald Trump are political revenge that show the fundamental corruption of the United States.

“As for the prosecution of Trump, for us what is happening in today's conditions, in my opinion, is good because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others democracy,” Putin said at an Eastern Economic Forum gathering in Russia's Pacific Coast city of Vladivostok.

“Everything that is happening with Trump is the persecution of a political rival for political reasons. That's what it is. And this is being done in front of the public of the United States and the whole world,” he said.

Opinion polls indicate that Trump is by far the strongest contender to become the Republican Party’s candidate in the 2024 presidential election. During his four years in the White House, Trump repeatedly touted having good relations with Putin, while critics alleged he was submissive to the Russian leader.

Trump has claimed he could resolve the conflict in Ukraine in a matter of days, if he regains the presidency. He has not provided details of his potential approach.

“We hear that Mr. Trump says that he will solve pressing problems in a few days, including the Ukrainian crisis. Well, this cannot but bring happiness. This is good,” Putin said.

However, the Russian leader said his country’s poor relations with the United States were unlikely to change significantly regardless of who becomes president.

“What to expect from the future, no matter who the president is, it’s hard for us to say, but it’s unlikely that anything will change radically,” Putin said.

He claimed the Biden administration has instilled a strong bias against Russia and “it will be very difficult for them to somehow turn this whole ship” in the other direction.

Russia also is due to have a presidential election in 2024. Putin hedged Tuesday when asked if he would seek another term after being in power, as president or prime minister, since 2000.

“We will talk about it” after the Russian parliament sets an election date, he said.

#Donald Trump #Russia #United States of America USA #Vladimir Putin

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canadian PM Trudeau still stuck in Delhi due to aircraft issue; earliest possible departure by Tuesday afternoon

2
Haryana

Gurugram man dies by suicide; live-streams it on Instagram

3
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

4
India

Stranded for 2 days, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau finally leaves Delhi

5
Chandigarh

13 employees found absent, issued notices

6
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Summit begins in Mohali; CM Bhagwant Mann pitches state as ideal tourism destination

7
India

Army officer's extramarital affair with Nepali woman ends in murder

8
Delhi

Noida: After killing wife, ex-IIS officer kept hiding in house for over 10 hours despite cops, sniffer dogs around

9
Sports

Pakistani fans vent anger on their team after drubbing by India in Asia Cup

10
Himachal

Parwanoo-Dharampur section of NH-5 to remain closed at Chakki Mor for 2 hours on Monday night

Don't Miss

View All
New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Top News

Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law under IPC to 5-judge Constitution Bench

Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law to larger bench

A 3-judge Bench says the 5-judge Constitution Bench will con...

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft

Stranded for 2 days, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau finally leaves Delhi

He had to extend his stay due to technical issues with his a...

Stranded in India, Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

Stranded in India, Justin Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

Why do India and Canadian PM Trudeau do not share the best o...

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar detained in Gurugram

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar sent to 14-day judicial custody

He is detained while passing through a Manesar market

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seeks 10 per cent additional GST on diesel vehicles as pollution tax

Union minister Nitin Gadkari walks back on proposal to levy extra tax on diesel vehicles

Says there is no such proposal currently under active consid...


Cities

View All

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab from September 13 to 15, to inaugurate ‘School of Eminence’ in Amritsar

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow, to inaugurate 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

Veggie vendors removed from Vallah Mandi main internal road

SGPC initiates cleanliness drive from Golden Temple Galliara

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, retains Rs 10K fine slapped on law student

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway near Solan to remain closed for maintenance

Shimla-Chandigarh highway to remain closed for maintenance

Mohali's Natalya Mangat becomes fourth generation Army officer

Rs 20 cr for solar power plants at government houses in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Man crushed under wheels of bus

Third counselling for Class XI announced

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar detained in Gurugram

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar sent to 14-day judicial custody

Gurugram man dies by suicide; live-streams it on Instagram

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow, to inaugurate 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till September 25 in money laundering case

Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property, hides in store to evade cops

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Dhillon brothers’ suicide in Jalandhar: Dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh destroyed evidence, says SAD

Four held for firing, murder bid

Farmers start 3-day dharna outside Punjab minister’s residence in Jalandhar

17 cops honoured for major drug hauls

~756-cr elevated highway opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Staff crunch hits Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Ward watch: Park, playground distant dream for residents of Daba village, nearby areas

Three land in Khanna police dragnet with 15 pistols

House catches fire in Ludhiana as LPG cylinder explodes

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on city road

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on Patiala's roads

Patiala: Salary released after strike by Punjabi University faculty

PRTC starts bus service from Kachhvi

Pakistan pilgrims to attend Urs at Roza Sharif after 5 years

Tribunal sets aside election of Congress ward councillor