Putin signs decree on spring conscription

MOSCOW, March 31

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree setting out the routine spring conscription campaign, calling up 1,50,000 citizens for statutory military service, a document posted on the Kremlin’s website showed on Sunday.

All men in Russia are required to do a year-long military service, or equivalent training during higher education, from the age of 18.

In July, Russia’s lower house of parliament voted to raise the maximum age at which men can be conscripted to 30 from 27.

The new legislation came into effect on January 1, 2024.

Compulsory military service has long been a sensitive issue in Russia, where many men go to great lengths to avoid being handed conscription papers during the twice-yearly call-up periods. — Reuters

