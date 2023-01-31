Putin threatened me with missile strike, claims Johnson

PTI

london, January 30

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike in an “extraordinary” phone call in the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Johnson, who was Prime Minister at the time, said Putin told him it “would only take a minute” in a comment after he warned the war would be an “utter catastrophe” during a phone call in February last year.

Details of the conversation are revealed in a BBC documentary, ‘Putin vs the West’.

.