Putin threatened me with missile strike, claims Johnson

london, January 30
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike in an “extraordinary” phone call in the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
Johnson, who was Prime Minister at the time, said Putin told him it “would only take a minute” in a comment after he warned the war would be an “utter catastrophe” during a phone call in February last year.
Details of the conversation are revealed in a BBC documentary, ‘Putin vs the West’.
.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today; all eyes on tax slabs?
Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Finance M...
Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi assassinations not martyrdom but 'accidents': Uttarakhand minister
The minister also credited PM Modi for the smooth conclusion...