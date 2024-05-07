Putin to take office as Prez for 5th term

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

Vladimir Putin will take office as Russian President for the fifth time on Tuesday, the Kremlin announced on Monday. The inauguration will begin at noon Moscow time and last about an hour.

Before the start of the event, Putin will be driven to the Grand Kremlin Palace in a luxury car. The state flag, the presidential standard, the Russian Constitution, and the presidential sign — a golden cross with the coat of arms of the Russian Federation on a chain will be brought into the main hall. On the reverse side of the cross is a round medallion, around the circumference of which is the motto “Benefit, Honor and Glory.” It has been used in inauguration ceremonies since 1996, when Boris Yeltsin took office.

After this, Putin will enter the St Andrew’s Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace — where the inauguration has been held since 2000.

During the ceremony, the president will place his hand on the Constitution and take the oath of office. Afterwards, according to tradition, the president will address the citizens with a short speech.

Next, the Chairman of the Constitutional Court will inform the newly elected president about the official assumption of office, presenting him with the standard and badge of the president.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Russia #Vladimir Putin