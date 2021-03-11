Vladimir Putin to undergo cancer surgery, will transfer power to Russian top cop for a short time: Report

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 3

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set undergo a cancer surgery and will also hand over power temporarily to a hardline former federal police chief, New York Post reported citing a Telegram channel.

The control of Russia’s government will be transferred to Nikolai Patrushev. Patrushev is head of the Russian federal police’s Security Council. But the powers would be transferred for “a short time” when Putin is recovering after the procedure, according to a video from the mysterious Telegram channel “General SVR”.

The channel is said to have been run by a former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service lieutenant general known by the pseudonym “Viktor Mikhailovich” — reported that Putin “must” undergo the surgery as suggested by the doctors.

The questions over the Russian President's health have been raised in recent weeks, especially after he was seen tightly gripping a desk during his meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu last month.

