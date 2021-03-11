Vladimir Putin to undergo cancer surgery, will transfer power to Russian top cop for a short time: Report

Chandigarh, May 3
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set undergo a cancer surgery and will also hand over power temporarily to a hardline former federal police chief, New York Post reported citing a Telegram channel.
The control of Russia’s government will be transferred to Nikolai Patrushev. Patrushev is head of the Russian federal police’s Security Council. But the powers would be transferred for “a short time” when Putin is recovering after the procedure, according to a video from the mysterious Telegram channel “General SVR”.
The channel is said to have been run by a former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service lieutenant general known by the pseudonym “Viktor Mikhailovich” — reported that Putin “must” undergo the surgery as suggested by the doctors.
The questions over the Russian President's health have been raised in recent weeks, especially after he was seen tightly gripping a desk during his meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu last month.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Posting communal harmony pictures from Malerkotla's Eid celebration, Bhagwant Mann says hatred can't vitiate Punjab's atmosphere
The CM tweets Eid celebration pictures on Twitter
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...