Putin, Zelenskyy to skip Bali summit

New Delhi, November 10
Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not attend the Bali summit of the Group of 20, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the chief of support for G20 events, announced in Jakarta on Thursday.
Seperately, the Kremlin said the Russian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Volodymyr Zelenskyy was to have been a special invitee but with Putin having pulled out, analysts said the Indonesia may have discreetly signaled to Kyiv to stay away as well.
