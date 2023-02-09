Quad nations launch public campaign on cybersecurity

New Delhi, February 8
The Quad nations have announced the launch of a “Quad Cyber Challenge”, a public campaign to improve cyber security in the four member countries of India, Australia, Japan and the US.
The “Quad Cyber Challenge” invites Internet users across the Indo-Pacific and beyond to join it and pledge to practice safe and responsible cyber habits, said a White House statement.
“We joined our Quad partners in launching the cyber challenge to advance cybersecurity across our nations. Together, we are asking people and companies to commit to simple actions to secure themselves and their customers,” the statement quoted US NSA Jake Sullivan as saying.
Many cyberattacks can be guarded against by simple preventive measures, the official statement read.
