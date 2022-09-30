Queen Elizabeth died of 'old age': Death certificate

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 29

According to her death certificate by National Records of Scotland, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth died of old age. The certificate records her time of death as 3:10 pm (1410 GMT) on September 8. This means the Buckingham Palace released the statement announcing her death three hours after the doctors declared her dead at the age of 96. The certificate shows her death was registered by her daughter, Princess Anne, on September 16.