 Queen Elizabeth II appoints Liz Truss as Britain’s new Prime Minister : The Tribune India

Queen Elizabeth II appoints Liz Truss as Britain’s new Prime Minister

Earlier, outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson submitted his resignation to the Queen who is currently at Balmoral, her retreat in Aberdeenshire, for her annual vacation

Queen Elizabeth II appoints Liz Truss as Britain’s new Prime Minister

Liz Truss gestures outside the Conservative Party headquarters, after being announced as Britains next Prime Minister, in London, Britain September 5, 2022. Reuters

PTI

London, September 6

Conservative Party leader Liz Truss was on Tuesday formally appointed as Britain’s new Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II, becoming the third female premier of the country.

Truss travelled to the 96-year-old monarch’s Balmoral Castle residence in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, to meet the Queen who formally asked her to form a new government.

Earlier, outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson submitted his resignation to the Queen who is currently at Balmoral, her retreat in Aberdeenshire, for her annual vacation.

Following her royal audience, 47-year-old Truss will be flown right back to 10 Downing Street in London to deliver her inaugural speech as the Prime Minister before going on to unveil some key Cabinet posts.

On Monday, Truss defeated former chancellor Rishi Sunak to take charge as Britain’s new Prime Minister.

Attorney General Suella Braverman is expected to be the only Indian-origin MP in her top team, as the Goan-origin former leadership contender is expected to be promoted to replace Priti Patel, who resigned as Home Secretary on Monday evening.

After enjoying a prominent role in the Boris Johnson Cabinet as one of his close allies, Indian-origin Patel confirmed that “from the backbenches, I will champion many of the policies and causes that I have stood for both inside and outside of government”.

Sunak, the British Indian former finance minister who lost his Tory leadership bid 57-43 per cent, said he was “proud” of the campaign he ran and has indicated he did not plan to serve in a Truss-led Cabinet if offered a job.

Among the other key posts in the new Cabinet, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng - a close ally - is being lined up as Chancellor of Exchequer and Education Secretary James Cleverly is to be promoted to take over Truss’ current portfolio of Foreign Secretary.

Other former leadership hopefuls such as British Pakistani Sajid Javid might be offered Northern Ireland Secretary and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi could be shifted to the role of Cabinet Office minister.

A handful of incumbent ministers, such as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, are expected to retain their jobs. Therese Coffey, a close friend of Truss, is expected to replace Steve Barclay as Health Secretary.

According to UK media reports, besides the Cabinet, a widespread change of guard is also due within Downing Street with some of Johnson’s senior-most aides set for an exit or reshuffle.

#liz truss #queen elizabeth ii

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole

2
Chandigarh

Mohali joyride collapse: Fair organiser booked for negligence, endangering lives

3
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau unearths Rs 4.24 crore scam in cooperative society

4
Delhi

BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa files police complaint against Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair over Arshdeep tweet

5
Sports

Govt slaps notice on Wikipedia after cricketer Arshdeep Singh's page vandalised

6
Punjab

Criminal nexus: Despite monsoon ban, illegal mining unabated in Punjab

7
Himachal

Himachal: Congress panel clears about 40 names for state Assembly polls; 20 sitting MLAs on the list

8
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

9
Amritsar

Beas: Day after clash between Dera Radha Soami followers and Nihangs, case registered

10
Nation

Govt calls Wikipedia officials on cricketer Arshdeep Singh's page hack

Don't Miss

View All
Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

Top News

DCGI nod to Bharat Biotech’s intranasal covid vaccine for restricted emergency use

DCGI nod to Bharat Biotech's intranasal covid vaccine for restricted emergency use

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says the step will f...

Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit

Must face together forces that attack mutual trust, PM Modi says after talks with Sheikh Hasina

Hasina makes a strong pitch for early conclusion of the Tees...

Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL dispute

Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asks the Union Jal...

5 of family killed in road accident in Ludhiana

5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole

The family were returning home after attending a marriage

Cyrus Mistry’s accident: Chip to be sent to Germany, Police ask car manufacturer ‘if any mechanical fault’

Cyrus Mistry’s accident: Chip to be sent to Germany, Police ask car manufacturer ‘if any mechanical fault’

Car manufacturer team will submit the answers to all these q...


Cities

View All

Centre approves 2 roads in Amritsar

Centre approves 2 roads in Amritsar

Beas: Day after clash between Dera Radha Soami followers and Nihangs, case registered

Day after clash between Nihangs and Dera Radha Soami followers, ADGP visits Gumtala church, checks nakas in Amritsar

UK-based Hans Airways all set to connect Amritsar & Birmingham

One held for illegal trade of wild animals at Harike sanctuary

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Panel to investigate carnival crash; organisers booked

Panel to investigate Mohali carnival crash; organisers booked

ED raids Panchkula house of Punjab Excise Officer in Delhi excise policy case

Pistol seizure in Chandigarh: 2 days on, Punjab Police AIG's son yet to be held

Chandigarh puts brakes on MC study tour of Goa, Mumbai

India-Australia match: Mohali to witness T20 tie after 3 yrs

Enforcement Directorate searches multiple locations in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case

Enforcement Directorate searches multiple locations in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case

17-yr-old apprehended for killing father in Delhi

RSS offices in Delhi to get CISF security

Delhi LG sends legal notice to AAP leaders over allegations of scam during his tenure as KVIC chairman

Union govt sanctions CISF security cover to RSS’ Delhi offices

Expelled from Cong, Dy Mayor along with 3 others joins AAP

Expelled from Congress, Jalandhar Dy Mayor Harsimranjit Singh Bunty along with 3 others joins AAP

Amid dengue threat, no platelet kits at Civil Hospital; patients troubled

Lumpy skin disease: Kisan unions demand financial aid for dairy farmers

Rs 4-cr scam in Nawanshahr co-op society; 7 booked

Damaged Kapurthala road a nightmare for commuters

5 of family killed in road accident in Ludhiana

5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia in Ludhiana court bomb blast case

Ludhiana civic body failed to take NOC from LIT, says Trust official

Ludhiana MC collects samples after cracks appear on newly constructed road

Concrete around trees in Ludhiana: XENs told to be present at hearing

Fake certificates: Senior officer to conduct probe

Fake certificates: Senior officer to conduct probe

General category federation takes up demands with Punjab Health Minister

Punjabi University staff to get health services in pvt hospitals at govt rates

Dancers enthral at Punjabi University fest

Patiala civic body starts issuing challans to dairy owners