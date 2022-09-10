Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on September 19 at Westminster Abbey

London, September 10
Palace officials say the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London after the public gets an opportunity to pay their last respects to the monarch.
Elizabeth, the nation’s longest-reigning sovereign, died Thursday at her summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands.
Details on the 96-year old queen’s funeral will be released later, but organisers on Saturday described the ceremony as a “a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times”.
Palace officials said there would be opportunities to see the late sovereign’s oak coffin as it journeys from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Edinburgh and again in London, where her body will lie in state for four days starting Wednesday. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sixth shooter Deepak Mundi arrested
'Mundi was the shooter in Bolero module; two aides arrested ...
Lawrence Bishnoi gang member who gave shelter to 2 shooters in Moosewala murder case arrested
Manpreet Singh alias Bhima had given shelter to Jagroop Sing...
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line
Swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province Moscow’s worst defea...
Farmers start destroying dwarf disease-hit paddy crop in Haryana’s Yamunanagar
Disease has affected about 12,000 hectares of paddy crop in ...
UK PM Liz Truss, PM Modi agree on ‘vital importance’ of bilateral ties in phone call
UK and India are in the midst of negotiating a free trade ag...